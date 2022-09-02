Smyrna man indicted for shooting at Marietta home on three occasions

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station Monday morning in College Park, according to police. The motive -- police said -- appears to stem from "an act of jealousy." In a news release, College Park Police said they were called to...
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are looking for a man wanted for prowling and damaging a woman’s home. APD is asking for your help in identifying the man in the video. Police said they got a call about a prowler in the 1600 block of...
A 7-year-old child in Georgia was left to die after being struck by a passing vehicle while walking on a six-lane highway in the middle of the night, Clayton County Police Department said. The police responded to a report of a hit and run northbound at Southside Commercial Pkwy in...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man critically injured in a Midtown triple shooting wants leaders to reevaluate the decision to close Atlanta Medical Center, where a loving father and husband fight for his life. Mike Horne is the only victim who survived a triple shooting in Midtown...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Marcus Squire was arrested on multiple charges on September 1st for an incident at the complex off Garden Lake Drive in Clayton County. According to police, a woman called 911 after she found Squire inside her apartment as she was unloading groceries. When they arrived,...
ATLANTA — The murder case against a former Atlanta Police officer is now slowly moving forward after the Georgia Supreme Court resolved a longstanding issue in the case earlier this year. James Burns is charged with murder in the 2016 police shooting of Caine Rogers, and whether the indictment...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 50 cars held up traffic overnight in Clayton County. An 11Alive producer came across the drivers blocking Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. People could be seen standing in the street as they watched cars doing donuts. Once the group heard sirens,...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening. Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m. A female in her late teens was located with...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is arrested following a short police chase, where officers seized drugs and a significant amount of cash. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says on Sept. 5, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop that led to a car chase, ending in Meriwether County. Bryant...
According to the officials, a motor vehicle crash occurred in Atlanta on Sunday morning. The officials reported that a woman was killed in the crash. The woman was in her SUV when she crashed into [..]
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the victim in a stabbing at the Macy’s store at Mall of Georgia. Lawrenceville resident David Walker, 55, is hospitalized and expected to survive injuries sustained when he attempted to stop a robbery on Friday, Sept. 2. The suspect, 27-year-old Loganville resident...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Investigators are desperately looking for leads regarding the deadly hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl. It happened early Sunday morning on Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Investigators believe the child was struck sometime between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
FAIRBURN,Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a historic courthouse in Fairburn. The old Campbell County courthouse on northeast Broad Street caught fire Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to some of the...
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga — Robbie Marshall says her son’s case may have ended with a conviction, but the wound left in her heart by his killing is far from closed. “I don’t get to see his smile, I don’t get to hear him tell me he loves me,” Marshall said.
