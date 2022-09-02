ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MT

Clinton man sentenced on drug trafficking charges

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxu0q_0hg35lXd00

MISSOULA - A Clinton man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties was sentenced to prison on Friday.

Michael Scott Naron, 34, will serve six years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth.

The government alleged in court documents that Naron was a meth dealer in Missoula and Flathead counties from January 2020 through October 2020.

In May 2020, a burglary investigation led to a search of Naron’s home in which law enforcement recovered heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, U.S. currency, two stolen firearms and other stolen items.

During a traffic stop on Interstate 90 in Montana in October 2020, law enforcement later searched his vehicle and recovered meth, heroin, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, law enforcement learned from an informant that the person provided Naron with large quantities of meth and received two stolen firearms from him.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol.

Comments / 1

Letsgobrandon
3d ago

This guy is an informant himself if he only got 6 years in the feds. You never get less than 10 years for conspiracy drug trafficking. Plus he had gun's. PA- LEASE!!!!! Dudes a 🐀

Reply
3
Related
NBCMontana

Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
CLINTON, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. residents concerned about theft as sheriff's office works to keep up

2019 – 41,317. Despite the growing number of service calls, the sheriff’s office isn’t seeing an increase in staff, so they’ve had to make some changes. “Every division that was proactive besides our narcotics division was essentially pushed back to patrol in order to maintain resources -- I mean, just to keep up with call volumes -- and that was the totality of circumstances,” said Heino.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
City
Clinton, MT
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
Missoula County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
Alt 95.7

Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and a Gun in Missoula

On August 29, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was asked to assist a Probation Officer with a residence check on 30-year-old Ronnie Linton, who is on probation. The probation officer requested help after finding a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia inside Linton’s apartment. The probation officer...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Laslovich
montanarightnow.com

Fire reported Monday northwest of Helena near Helmville

A fire started Monday morning northwest of Helena about 12 miles southwest of Helmville, officials said, adding it was posing access issues. The Murray fire, named after nearby Murray Creek, was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 5 p.m. it had burned 75 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported and the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Fbi#Michael Scott#Methamphetamine#Montana Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBCMontana

Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded

KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of...
MARTIN CITY, MT
NBCMontana

Robbery suspect dead after law enforcement encounter near Highway 10 West

Missoula, MT — The suspect of several robberies is dead after an encounter with multiple law enforcement agencies in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department received calls about several robberies within city limits. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy found the robbery suspect just after 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy