Clinton man sentenced on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA - A Clinton man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties was sentenced to prison on Friday.

Michael Scott Naron, 34, will serve six years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth.

The government alleged in court documents that Naron was a meth dealer in Missoula and Flathead counties from January 2020 through October 2020.

In May 2020, a burglary investigation led to a search of Naron’s home in which law enforcement recovered heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, U.S. currency, two stolen firearms and other stolen items.

During a traffic stop on Interstate 90 in Montana in October 2020, law enforcement later searched his vehicle and recovered meth, heroin, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, law enforcement learned from an informant that the person provided Naron with large quantities of meth and received two stolen firearms from him.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol.