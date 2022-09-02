ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Kamm's Corners Greek Fest giving a taste of Crete and family

By Nadeen Abusada
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
In Kamm’s Corner, the George Varouh Cretan Club is holding its 11 th annual Greek Fest at Cretan Banquet Center.

Many Greek festivals in Northeast Ohio are put on by a church, but this one was put on by the club to not only share their Greek culture but also how they do it in Crete.

At this Greek fest, John Elliot and the George Varouh Cretan Club are bringing the dance, along with the food that comes in an assortment of ways — shaved, lit on fire or simply just sweet.

Elliot is the president of the club, and he grew up Greek, where all those traditions were instilled.

“It came from my mom and dad, it was passed down from generation,” said Elliott, President of the George Varouh Cretan Club.

But it wasn’t just about being Greek, it was about being Cretan.

“When my mom married my dad she became Cretan and she’s been the largest Cretan of all,” Elliot continued. “They showed us the way and we are just taking it and moving the needle forward.”

So for Elliot and his family, this festival is an opportunity to keep pushing that needle and give them a taste of Crete.

“I want them to have a sense of, hey, they came into our home, we welcome them in,” said Elliot.

The festival runs:

  • Friday - 3 p.m. to 11p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Monday- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

