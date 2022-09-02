Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?
It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CoinTelegraph
Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report
The Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, has reportedly admitted that cross-border payments in crypto are inevitable in the current geopolitical conditions. The Russian central bank has been rethinking the approach to regulating crypto and agreed with the finance ministry to legalize crypto for cross-border payments, the local news agency TASS reported on Monday.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
investing.com
Russia Decides To Legalize Cryptocurrency For International Trade
The Russian central bank has seemingly changed its directive on how to regulate cryptocurrencies, and is now working with Russia’s Ministry of Finance to legitimize its use for international payments. As a result, the country will reportedly be looking to legalize cross-border cryptocurrency payments in the near future. News...
cryptopotato.com
IMF Pitches for Comprehensive Global Regulatory Policy for Cryptocurrencies
Strict regulation and a level-playing field for all crypto actors and activities are possible under certain conditions, IMF said. Taking note of how cryptocurrencies have emerged as a mainstream choice for a variety of purposes, IMF has called for a coordinated, consistent, and comprehensive global response to the evolving regulatory requirements.
financefeeds.com
Bitfinex announces support of Ethereum Merge toward proof-of-stake
Bitfinex will review all forked tokens and take snapshot of all ETH balances and margin positions. Bitfinex has announced support of the Ethereum Merge, one of the most important chapters in Ethereum’s history as it permanently changes the underlying consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake system. “Proof-of-stake” uses an algorithmic...
investing.com
Nigeria, Binance in early-stage talks for crypto-friendly economic zone
Nigeria, Binance in early-stage talks for crypto-friendly economic zone. The Nigerian government has held a preliminary meeting with crypto exchange Binance to potentially establish a special economic zone aimed at supporting crypto and blockchain-related businesses. Nigeria, Binance in early-stage talks for crypto-friendly economic zone. LG Launches NFT Platform For Smart...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Ethereum, Polkadot and Four Additional Crypto Assets Are Top Altcoin Picks for Accumulation
A popular analyst says he has his radar locked on a number of altcoins that are high on his list for accumulation including Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT). Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 624,700 Twitter followers that he believes the crypto markets are giving long-term bulls the opportunity to accumulate digital assets at deeply discounted prices.
investing.com
Experts weigh in on the Ethereum vulnerabilities after Merge: Finance Redefined
Experts weigh in on the Ethereum vulnerabilities after Merge: Finance Redefined. Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The past week in the DeFi ecosystem saw major developments centered around...
forkast.news
Singapore’s DBS commits to crypto offerings despite slump: report
Singapore’s largest bank, DBS, aims to expand its cryptocurrency and digital assets offerings to 300,000 new clients in the face of the crypto bear market, according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday. Fast facts. In an interview, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said recent losses incurred by retail investors...
Slate
India’s Sudden Reversal on Privacy Will Affect the Global Internet
Recently, India, home to more than 1.3 billion people, withdrew its data protection bill—signaling yet another setback in global efforts to protect people’s data privacy. After at least five years of privacy debates, intense Silicon Valley lobbying, and infighting within the Indian policymaking apparatus, the world’s second most populous country is now back to a blank slate on broad privacy legislation. Discarding the bill is a mixed outcome for everyone—Indian citizens, for example, will not have the protections from company surveillance in the bill, though they also avoid the carveouts for state surveillance—and only signals more turmoil in Indian privacy tech policy in the years to come. And because India is an influential tech player trying to stake its flag on a “fourth way” of data governance, that means more confusion globally, too.
kitco.com
Ethereum Merge is a ‘generation-changing event’ - Valkyrie Investments
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Kitco Crypto recently sat down for an interview with Bill Cannon, head of portfolio management for Valkyrie Investments,...
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
investing.com
Australian Federal Police Set Up Crypto Unit To Tackle Money Laundering
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is working to tackle the increased levels of criminal activity around crypto by setting up a new cryptocurrency unit to combat money laundering, reports the Australian Financial Review. As more and more criminals seek to bypass the financial system and funnel money offshore, the Australian...
International Business Times
'Social' Investment Strategies Under Fire In Republican-led US States
Republican-led US states such as Texas and West Virginia are piling pressure on firms including giant asset manager BlackRock for supposedly boycotting oil and gas companies as part of "responsible" investment strategies. But the companies say the fossil fuel boycott claims are false and rules barring states from dealing with...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bybit Barred From Brokering Securities in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) banned the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit from brokering securities. In a declaratory act published on Monday, the CVM...
