Santa Barbara County, CA

Majority of Santa Barbara County microbusiness COVID relief funds unclaimed

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 4 days ago
COVID-19 relief grants are still available to some small businesses in Santa Barbara County.

After the county partnered with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate and the Santa Barbara Foundation to get the program running. The majority of the money set aside for the program has not been awarded.

When the program opened for applications in March, more than $500,000 was set aside for grants . Six months later, $330,000 remains in the fund.

Small businesses who meet the county's microbusiness requirements can apply for up to $2,500 in grant funding.

To qualify, a business must have begun operating before Dec. 31, 2019, have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and be currently active and operating. The business must also have fewer than five full-time employees.

Applications can be submitted online through the Santa Barbara Foundation's grant portal or mailed to the Santa Barbara Foundation at 1111 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

Funding for the program comes from the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program which was enacted by California Senate Bill 151.

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

