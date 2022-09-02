ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

8 Items You Should Always Buy at Sam’s Club

By Julian Barraza
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

Sam's Club stores tend to have an overwhelming selection that differs from other non-warehouse stores, in quantity and the types of deals they have. That's why knowing what to look for and how to shop at Sam's Club could really help you save money on your next trip there.

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App
More: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

From nice deals to Sam's Club exclusives, here are eight items you should always buy from Sam's Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rJbl_0hg34xqu00

1. Paper Towels

For the price and sheet count of paper towels, Member's Mark Super Premium 2-Ply Select & Tear Paper Towels is one of the best deals you can get on paper towels.

Not only are these paper towels trusted by many who shop at Sam's Club, but 15 rolls of 150 sheets for under $20 is a rare deal you're unlikely to find at competing stores.

Take Our Poll: What's the Table Time Limit on a $400 Restaurant Meal?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxNqh_0hg34xqu00

2. Rotisserie Chicken

Craving chicken? Sam's Club has a price that can't be beat. The store's $4.98 rotisserie chicken is a steal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBREd_0hg34xqu00

3. Tires

If you're a Sam's Club member, you might want to consider making Sam's Club your new go-to stop for replacing your tires. Not only are the prices on its wide selection of tires competitive with other stores, but as a member, you can get up to $80 off a full set of tires depending on the brand. Sam's Club will even dispose of the old tires for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nu811_0hg34xqu00

4. Toothbrushes

Buying replaceable items like toothbrushes in bulk is a good way to save money in the long run. An eight-pack of Oral-B or Colgate soft/medium toothbrushes costs only $12.89 at Sam's Club. Those same packs cost more both online and at other stores, even Walmart. Those are just two examples of the savings you can expect to see from its wide selection of toothbrushes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37N4fC_0hg34xqu00

5. Prescription Drugs

On top of selling OTC drugs like ibuprofen, Sam's Club's also has a pharmacy that can rival and beat other pharmacies through its prices. You can expect to see generic brands of many medications starting as low as $4. If you're a plus member, you'll be happy to know that there's a list of ten medications you can get for free from the pharmacy! If the medication you need is on the list, then you pay nothing when you pick it up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUSLk_0hg34xqu00

6. Gasoline

With the national average price being over $3.50 per gallon, it's no secret that gas prices have been a pain in our wallets as of late. If you're a Sam's Club member however, you have most likely noticed and partaken in its stellar gas prices. The average price in California is currently over $5.20 per gallon, while Sam's Club prices in California are at $4.65 per gallon.

Though you need a membership to get gas, the prices themselves are a prime selling point for considering a membership. It's also good to know that some Sam's Club gas stations do offer gas to nonmembers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bufqJ_0hg34xqu00

7. Spices

While buying in bulk is great, it's best to avoid buying food items with a short lifespan in bulk like veggies or bread. Instead, stock up on long-lasting perishables like spices and seasonings for cooking from Sam's Club.

Depending on the spice, they can last up to multiple years. This way you can enjoy the savings of buying food items in bulk without wastefully throwing away what's unused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1b5E_0hg34xqu00

8. Meat

If you're in search of high-quality cuts of meat, check out Sam's Club's meat section. As of 2019, it began selling USDA prime steaks, which means that the prime cuts that you once had to go to a smaller butcher shop for can now be found at Sam's club, too.

Combined with Sam's Club's prices, it's hard not to take up this offer and snag some for yourself. Just remember to freeze the rest for later!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 8 Items You Should Always Buy at Sam’s Club

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Jenn Leach

You Don't Need a Membership to Shop Sam's Club

Often people wonder if it's truly worth it to shop at bulk stores like Costco or Sam's Club. These stores have a membership associated with them so, you pay to shop. There are benefits to buying from bulk stores like cost savings.
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart

Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Gas Prices#Drugs#Toothbrushes#Americans#Sam S Club
Mashed

The Disturbing Checkout Scam Walmart Is Being Accused Of

It's big, it's crowded, and it's in just about every town from the East Coast to the West: it's Walmart. Promoting big-box items with low prices, it's no surprise that Walmart serves an average of 230 million customers each week in 2022 (via Statista). But just how many of those 230 million customers are actually getting the prices they expected?
ALTUS, OK
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
190K+
Followers
13K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy