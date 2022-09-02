8 Items You Should Always Buy at Sam’s Club

Sam's Club stores tend to have an overwhelming selection that differs from other non-warehouse stores, in quantity and the types of deals they have. That's why knowing what to look for and how to shop at Sam's Club could really help you save money on your next trip there.

From nice deals to Sam's Club exclusives, here are eight items you should always buy from Sam's Club.

1. Paper Towels

For the price and sheet count of paper towels, Member's Mark Super Premium 2-Ply Select & Tear Paper Towels is one of the best deals you can get on paper towels.

Not only are these paper towels trusted by many who shop at Sam's Club, but 15 rolls of 150 sheets for under $20 is a rare deal you're unlikely to find at competing stores.

2. Rotisserie Chicken

Craving chicken? Sam's Club has a price that can't be beat. The store's $4.98 rotisserie chicken is a steal.

3. Tires

If you're a Sam's Club member, you might want to consider making Sam's Club your new go-to stop for replacing your tires. Not only are the prices on its wide selection of tires competitive with other stores, but as a member, you can get up to $80 off a full set of tires depending on the brand. Sam's Club will even dispose of the old tires for you.

4. Toothbrushes

Buying replaceable items like toothbrushes in bulk is a good way to save money in the long run. An eight-pack of Oral-B or Colgate soft/medium toothbrushes costs only $12.89 at Sam's Club. Those same packs cost more both online and at other stores, even Walmart. Those are just two examples of the savings you can expect to see from its wide selection of toothbrushes.

5. Prescription Drugs

On top of selling OTC drugs like ibuprofen, Sam's Club's also has a pharmacy that can rival and beat other pharmacies through its prices. You can expect to see generic brands of many medications starting as low as $4. If you're a plus member, you'll be happy to know that there's a list of ten medications you can get for free from the pharmacy! If the medication you need is on the list, then you pay nothing when you pick it up.

6. Gasoline

With the national average price being over $3.50 per gallon, it's no secret that gas prices have been a pain in our wallets as of late. If you're a Sam's Club member however, you have most likely noticed and partaken in its stellar gas prices. The average price in California is currently over $5.20 per gallon, while Sam's Club prices in California are at $4.65 per gallon.

Though you need a membership to get gas, the prices themselves are a prime selling point for considering a membership. It's also good to know that some Sam's Club gas stations do offer gas to nonmembers.

7. Spices

While buying in bulk is great, it's best to avoid buying food items with a short lifespan in bulk like veggies or bread. Instead, stock up on long-lasting perishables like spices and seasonings for cooking from Sam's Club.

Depending on the spice, they can last up to multiple years. This way you can enjoy the savings of buying food items in bulk without wastefully throwing away what's unused.

8. Meat

If you're in search of high-quality cuts of meat, check out Sam's Club's meat section. As of 2019, it began selling USDA prime steaks, which means that the prime cuts that you once had to go to a smaller butcher shop for can now be found at Sam's club, too.

Combined with Sam's Club's prices, it's hard not to take up this offer and snag some for yourself. Just remember to freeze the rest for later!

