financefeeds.com

Bitfinex announces support of Ethereum Merge toward proof-of-stake

Bitfinex will review all forked tokens and take snapshot of all ETH balances and margin positions. Bitfinex has announced support of the Ethereum Merge, one of the most important chapters in Ethereum’s history as it permanently changes the underlying consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake system. “Proof-of-stake” uses an algorithmic...
Coinmetro launches Swap widget: Buy entire portfolio in a single trade

“Now, when payday comes around, investors can increase the size of their portfolio evenly without needing to complete a transaction for every single one of its component parts.”. European crypto trading platform Coinmetro has launched its Swap widget, which enables investors to buy into their whole portfolio in one simple...
