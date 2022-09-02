ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New Covid-19 booster shots arriving in Illinois this week

CHICAGO - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza remains in isolation after she tested positive for Covid-19. Mendoza canceled Monday’s appearances at the Rock Island and Moline Labor Day parades, and is postponing an address she was supposed to give this week on Illinois’ financial health until September 14. Meanwhile,...
Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday

(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while […]
Illinois Governor Pritzker spends Labor Day at picnic

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker marked the Labor Day holiday by attending the “Salute to Labor” picnic in Rock Island County. He said that he is pushing for expanded workers rights in Illinois, with fair wage and benefits in a safe workspace. “Having an amendment to our constitution that guarantees […]
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
State of Illinois Ranks Middle of the Pack For Average Life Expectency

People who live in Illinois on average live a longer life than many of those in southern states, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ​. According to the National Vital Statistics Report released on August 23, 2022, Illinois ranks No. 26 among all...
IDPH urges eligible people to get new COVID-19 booster shots

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging all eligible people to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines with the new bivalent booster shots authorized by the CDC. IDPH Director Sameer Vohra says the updated booster shots should be available in Illinois next week. “I urge everyone in...
Fraternal Order of Police: Illinois' correctional facilities are unsafe

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One police organization is claiming conditions in Illinois' Correctional Facilities are becoming more dangerous. The leader of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Corrections Lodge 263 said there is no plan to improve conditions in Illinois' correctional facilities. The Fraternal Order of Police works with...
Illinois won’t tax forgiven student loan debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois won’t tax forgiven student loan debt, but some other states, such as Wisconsin, plan to. Those receiving student loan forgiveness would not be taxed federally, but some people could get taxed at the state level anywhere between $300 and $1,100. President Joe Biden announced student debt cancellations of $10,000 for those who […]
New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after...
CHICAGO, IL

