New COVID Boosters Available in Chicago Area. Here's Who Experts Say Should Get Them
The long-awaited COVID booster shots made to target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants have arrived at pharmacies in the Chicago area, with more doses on the way headed to doctors offices and health clinics across Chicago and Illinois. According to a Friday announcement from the Illinois Department...
New Covid-19 booster shots arriving in Illinois this week
CHICAGO - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza remains in isolation after she tested positive for Covid-19. Mendoza canceled Monday’s appearances at the Rock Island and Moline Labor Day parades, and is postponing an address she was supposed to give this week on Illinois’ financial health until September 14. Meanwhile,...
Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday
(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while […]
Illinois Governor Pritzker spends Labor Day at picnic
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker marked the Labor Day holiday by attending the “Salute to Labor” picnic in Rock Island County. He said that he is pushing for expanded workers rights in Illinois, with fair wage and benefits in a safe workspace. “Having an amendment to our constitution that guarantees […]
Illinois Comptroller Susan Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19
Mendoza encourages everyone to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters to be best protected against developing serious or life-threatening symptoms.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
State of Illinois Ranks Middle of the Pack For Average Life Expectency
People who live in Illinois on average live a longer life than many of those in southern states, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). . According to the National Vital Statistics Report released on August 23, 2022, Illinois ranks No. 26 among all...
Coronavirus in Illinois: 26K New Cases, 70 Deaths Reported in Last Week
Illinois health officials reported 26,127 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 70 additional deaths, marking a slight increase in cases from a week prior, as 30 counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19. The previous week, Illinois reported 24,297 new cases and...
IDPH urges eligible people to get new COVID-19 booster shots
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging all eligible people to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines with the new bivalent booster shots authorized by the CDC. IDPH Director Sameer Vohra says the updated booster shots should be available in Illinois next week. “I urge everyone in...
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
Fraternal Order of Police: Illinois' correctional facilities are unsafe
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One police organization is claiming conditions in Illinois' Correctional Facilities are becoming more dangerous. The leader of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Corrections Lodge 263 said there is no plan to improve conditions in Illinois' correctional facilities. The Fraternal Order of Police works with...
Illinois unions push for Workers’ Rights Amendment during Labor Day celebrations
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Labor Day dates back to the 1894 Pullman strike in Chicago. If historians fast-forward 128 years, they will find Illinois labor leaders pushing for a workers’ rights amendment to the state’s constitution. Illinois lawmakers approved this proposal in May of 2021, and many labor organizations...
Illinois won’t tax forgiven student loan debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois won’t tax forgiven student loan debt, but some other states, such as Wisconsin, plan to. Those receiving student loan forgiveness would not be taxed federally, but some people could get taxed at the state level anywhere between $300 and $1,100. President Joe Biden announced student debt cancellations of $10,000 for those who […]
Free prescription drop-off event in Illinois on Sept. 7
Illinois State Representative Amy Elik and the Wood River Police Department will host a drive-through prescription drug drop-off event Wednesday, September 7.
Illinois is the third most-dangerous state to be a police officer, FBI says
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The state of Illinois is one of the most dangerous states to be a police officer, says the FBI. According to data compiled by the bureau, Illinois is the third-most dangerous state to be cop. Between 2012 and 2022, there have been a total of 33 officer fatalities, which equated to 355 […]
New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after...
Three Reasons You Should Definitely Get Gas This Weekend in Illinois
Heads up, you just might want to fill your tank today, tomorrow or this weekend if you're out and about in Illinois. Gas prices have been the talk of the town for this entire summer and let's face it, the entire year, but if you haven't noticed, for the last few weeks, gas prices have actually been trending down.
Brutal beatings, abuse plague state-run mental health facility, investigation reveals
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises. As Blaine Reichard rose from a breakfast table at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in southern Illinois, a worker ordered him to pull up his sagging pants. A 24-year-old...
