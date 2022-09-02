ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unlimited Caviar, Personal Assistants and More Outrageous Perks of Flying First Class

By Gabrielle Olya
First-class tickets mean roomier seats and premium food and beverage service, but some airlines take their first-class perks to the next level.

Here's a look at some of the most luxurious amenities you can get with a first-class ticket.

Unlimited Persian Caviar

Emirates airline announced new first-class perks in August, including unlimited portions of Persian caviar and Dom Perignon vintage champagne, CNBC reported.

Designer Toiletries

Swiss airline's first-class passengers will receive a Bally toiletry bag filled with La Prairie products. They'll also get a pair of pajamas by Zimmerli of Switzerland for an extra-comfortable travel experience.

Onboard Lounge Access

You can mix and mingle with other first-class passengers in an onboard lounge when you fly on Emirates airlines.

Personal Assistant Services

Lufthansa provides its first-class passengers with a personal assistant to meet them at the terminal "to take care of all your travel formalities swiftly and discreetly." The assistant can accompany passengers through security and check them in for their flight.

Movie Snacks

Your flight can feel like a trip to the movie theater thanks to Emirates' new movie snacks offered in first class. These include boxes of popcorn, vegan bites and mini burger sliders.

Temperature-Regulating Duvets

Whether you're usually freezing on planes or are a hot sleeper, you can rest assured that you can sleep comfortably when you fly first-class on Lufthansa. Flight attendants will provide first-class passengers with temperature-regulating duvets upon request.

Private Suites

Every first-class passenger on Cathay Pacific gets their own private suite, which can function as a bedroom or an office depending on your needs.

Michelin-Starred French Cuisine

If you book a "la premiere" seat on Air France, you'll be treated to a Michelin-level gourmet meal from renowned French chefs. All meals are served on a white tablecloth on designer plates and glassware.

Bose Headsets

Forget about the cheap headsets you get in economy. When you fly first class on Cathay Pacific, your seat will come equipped with Bose noise-canceling headsets.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Unlimited Caviar, Personal Assistants and More Outrageous Perks of Flying First Class

