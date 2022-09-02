ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Longview house fire kills woman, two pets

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 79-year-old woman is dead following an early morning fire over the weekend. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said two people were at home when the fire hit shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at 610 Rockwall Drive. The woman's 18-year-old grandson, who was staying there to...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

5 injured after boat crash at Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Five people were injured Monday after two boats crashed while at Lake Palestine. Henderson County Game Warden Mark Anderson said the wreck involved two bass boats and happened just before noon in the Flat Creek area of Lake Palestine. Four people were in one boat and another person was in the other.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Gregg County Fair to return Sept. 9-17th

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Fair general manager Billy Clay has been working around the clock. “It'll be a totally different show from last year," Clay said. He's been running the fair the past 38 years. “The little kids will come out the gate with a smile on...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

3 accused of stealing catalytic converter from truck arrested in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Three people accused of cutting and stealing a catalytic converter out of a person's truck in Rusk County Monday afternoon have been arrested. April Corley, Wesley Bromley and Jarod Brown were booked into the Rusk County Jail and each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Kayce from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Kayce — from the SPCA of East Texas. Kayce is a 5-month-old Rhodesian Ridgeback-terrier mix who was rescued with over 90 other animals from a cruelty seizure in Smith County. The SPCA of East Texas will continue to...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Jacksonville police chief places himself on paid leave after 'anonymous allegation'

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has been placed on administrative paid leave after city officials received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement from the city, Williams "graciously requested" to be placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation is completed within two to three weeks for all voices to be heard.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

Rains ISD mourning loss of 8th grade student

RAINS, Texas — Rains ISD is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to Superintendent Jennifer Johnson, on Monday, Gemini Howle, a13-year-old and 8th grader at Rains Junior High, passed away. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions and concerns for our entire school, especially our...
RAINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
BROWNSBORO, TX
CBS19

DPS: At least 1 dead in crash on Troup Highway

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road. According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy. CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
