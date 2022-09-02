Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
OFFICIALS: East Texas 16-month-old dies after being struck by vehicle during family gathering
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Upshur County officials are investigating after a baby died after being struck by a vehicle. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, around 4:20 p.m., officials were called to the 2100 block of Mule Deer Rd. after a 16-month-old was hit by a vehicle.
East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
Family speaks after arrest made in 15-year-old cold case murder of Brittany McGlone
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Chad Earl Carr in connection with the 15-year-old murder case of Brittany McGlone. Brittany’s sister Hope McGlone says it’s a day she didn’t see coming. “I just never kind of thought I would see...
Tyler man accused of fatally striking pedestrian indicted on intoxication manslaughter
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of fatally striking an 18-year-old pedestrian while driving intoxicated on State Highway 64 in April was recently indicted. Justin Pierce, 29, was indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and causing an accident involving a death during a Smith County grand jury session on July 21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
During an arson call in Longview, a man was arrested for threatening official
LONGVIEW, Texas — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after officials said he approached a deputy fire marshal with a weapon while firefighters were responding to an arson call at a Longview apartment complex. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested after firefighters were forced to...
Police: 1 arrested after high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been arrested after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle in Smith County on State Highway 64 Friday, according to police. Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said during a routine traffic stop around 11 a.m. an officer checked the license plate and the car fled. Police said the car was stolen.
Longview house fire kills woman, two pets
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 79-year-old woman is dead following an early morning fire over the weekend. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said two people were at home when the fire hit shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at 610 Rockwall Drive. The woman's 18-year-old grandson, who was staying there to...
1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyler ISD: High school student could face charges after weapon found inside their backpack
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High School student could face charges after Tyler ISD said a weapon was found in their backpack on Tuesday. In a letter to parents, Tyler High Principal Claude Lane said after searching the student's backpack, they located a weapon "with no immediate threats to students" and the student was detained.
Officials investigating after new house under construction catches fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after crews extinguished an early Monday morning fire at a new house under construction. Around 5 a.m., Payne Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a structure fire in Cedar Creek Cove and found a new house under...
5 injured after boat crash at Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Five people were injured Monday after two boats crashed while at Lake Palestine. Henderson County Game Warden Mark Anderson said the wreck involved two bass boats and happened just before noon in the Flat Creek area of Lake Palestine. Four people were in one boat and another person was in the other.
Gregg County Fair to return Sept. 9-17th
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Fair general manager Billy Clay has been working around the clock. “It'll be a totally different show from last year," Clay said. He's been running the fair the past 38 years. “The little kids will come out the gate with a smile on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 accused of stealing catalytic converter from truck arrested in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Three people accused of cutting and stealing a catalytic converter out of a person's truck in Rusk County Monday afternoon have been arrested. April Corley, Wesley Bromley and Jarod Brown were booked into the Rusk County Jail and each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Kayce from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Kayce — from the SPCA of East Texas. Kayce is a 5-month-old Rhodesian Ridgeback-terrier mix who was rescued with over 90 other animals from a cruelty seizure in Smith County. The SPCA of East Texas will continue to...
Jacksonville police chief places himself on paid leave after 'anonymous allegation'
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has been placed on administrative paid leave after city officials received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement from the city, Williams "graciously requested" to be placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation is completed within two to three weeks for all voices to be heard.
Rains ISD mourning loss of 8th grade student
RAINS, Texas — Rains ISD is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to Superintendent Jennifer Johnson, on Monday, Gemini Howle, a13-year-old and 8th grader at Rains Junior High, passed away. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions and concerns for our entire school, especially our...
Congressional candidate says man threatened to set him on fire at Longview gas station
LONGVIEW, Texas — Jrmar Jefferson, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress District 1 which includes a large part of East Texas, said in a Facebook video that a man threatened to set him on fire at a Longview gas station Wednesday. Jefferson said while he was pumping gas and meeting...
Tyler police could see upgrade to tasers, body cams with new budget proposal
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department could be getting millions of dollars worth of new equipment - all in the form of upgraded tasers and brand new body-worn cameras. If approved, the new equipment would be covered by the city budget with a funding price of $2.6 million over the next five years.
Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game
BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
DPS: At least 1 dead in crash on Troup Highway
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road. According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy. CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0