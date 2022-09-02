CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A 15-year-old Chillicothe City School student was arrested today. The arrest came after the student threatened to “shooting up the school.”. “From this investigation a … student that attends Chillicothe City Schools was arrested for inducing panic. No weapons were found and the child was taken into custody away from school grounds with no issues. There was a period of time today that the Middle School and High School was placed on a modified lockdown out of an abundance of caution due to the threat,” said Captain Michael Short of the police department.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO