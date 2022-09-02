ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bird flu found in two Ohio counties

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. The positive detections were confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS). The samples were first tested at the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fewer deaths reported on Ohio roadways over the holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol reported fewer deaths on Ohio roadways over the holiday weekend compared with previous years. Officials say 4 individuals lost their lives during the holiday compared to 17 last year. According to the patrol, troopers arrested over 400 impaired drivers. In addition, 221...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Popular Chillicothe restaurant to temporarily close for remodeling

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Golden Corral in Chillicothe will be temporarily closed for remodeling. Management made the announcement today via Facebook. “We are remodeling. We are giving your favorite Golden Corral in Chillicothe a facelift,” said a spokesperson. The local buffet, representatives say, is also hiring. Golden Corral in...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio auto parts maker cited by the U.S. Labor Department

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio auto parts manufacturer found themselves in hot water with the United States Labor Department. According to a release, Woodbridge Englewood Inc. in Clayton, Ohio was cited for exposing workers to fires and failing to train them on initial stage fire identification and use of fire extinguishers after federal safety investigators received a referral from a local fire department that responded to 13 fires at the auto parts manufacturer in a two-year period.
CLAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, OH
City
Madison, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
County
Warren County, OH
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
City
Perry, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Greene County, OH
County
Preble County, OH
City
Athens, OH
City
Union, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

OUC to host community health and safety fair

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio University of Chillicothe will be hosting a community health and safety fair. According to the university, there will be over 25 booths will community resources and services. Organizers say there will be a “Touch a Truck” experience for children. The event is free...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for person feared swept away by flood waters in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio— Rescue personnel in Pike County responded to the Camp Creek Township area shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a missing person. According to reports from dispatchers, an individual was reported missing from a residence in the 200 block of Skidmore Hollow Road and is feared to have been swept away by high water.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Flood Advisory remains in effect for Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Flood Advisory remains in effect for Pike County until 12:20 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the county, and an additional 1.5 inches is still possible. Some of the most affected areas include...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Tailed Deer#Mule Deer#Insect#Ross Co#Epizootic Hemorrhagic#Ehd
sciotovalleyguardian.com

15-year-old Chillicothe student arrested for threats

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A 15-year-old Chillicothe City School student was arrested today. The arrest came after the student threatened to “shooting up the school.”. “From this investigation a … student that attends Chillicothe City Schools was arrested for inducing panic. No weapons were found and the child was taken into custody away from school grounds with no issues. There was a period of time today that the Middle School and High School was placed on a modified lockdown out of an abundance of caution due to the threat,” said Captain Michael Short of the police department.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigators looking into suspicious death of newborn in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a 10-day-old baby. According to initial reports, deputies were sent to a residence on Beechwood Street in Frankfort Sunday regarding an “unresponsive newborn child.” EMS was also requested at the scene. The child, officials...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local business closes doors after 72 years

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local real estate firm announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Kear Realty, Inc. of Chillicothe says its office will close on September 30 after 72 years in business. The company said in an online statement, “We have...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies chase down fleeing suspect in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop turned into an all-out police chase Monday evening in Pickaway County. According to initial reports from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle along Tarlton-Adelphi Road. The driver then fled from deputies, leading them on a pursuit. The chase...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Engineer’s Office announces new road closure in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Engineer’s Office announced the closure of Pine Top Road. According to officials, Pine Top will be closed at the 1.58-mile marker for a culvert replacement. The closure is expected to last through the remainder of the month. The road is expected...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio State drops to No. 3 in college rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State falls to No. 3 in the Coaches and AP polls following their win over No. 5 Notre Dame. The Buckeyes totaled 395 offensive yards and 22 first downs against the “Fighting Irish.” C.J. Stroud completed 70% of his passing attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Emeka Egbuka caught nine passes for 90 yards and gave him his first college football touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy