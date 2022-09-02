Read full article on original website
Bird flu found in two Ohio counties
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. The positive detections were confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS). The samples were first tested at the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
Fewer deaths reported on Ohio roadways over the holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol reported fewer deaths on Ohio roadways over the holiday weekend compared with previous years. Officials say 4 individuals lost their lives during the holiday compared to 17 last year. According to the patrol, troopers arrested over 400 impaired drivers. In addition, 221...
Popular Chillicothe restaurant to temporarily close for remodeling
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Golden Corral in Chillicothe will be temporarily closed for remodeling. Management made the announcement today via Facebook. “We are remodeling. We are giving your favorite Golden Corral in Chillicothe a facelift,” said a spokesperson. The local buffet, representatives say, is also hiring. Golden Corral in...
Ohio auto parts maker cited by the U.S. Labor Department
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio auto parts manufacturer found themselves in hot water with the United States Labor Department. According to a release, Woodbridge Englewood Inc. in Clayton, Ohio was cited for exposing workers to fires and failing to train them on initial stage fire identification and use of fire extinguishers after federal safety investigators received a referral from a local fire department that responded to 13 fires at the auto parts manufacturer in a two-year period.
OUC to host community health and safety fair
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio University of Chillicothe will be hosting a community health and safety fair. According to the university, there will be over 25 booths will community resources and services. Organizers say there will be a “Touch a Truck” experience for children. The event is free...
Wagner trial in jeopardy of public viewing after six years of investigations, proceedings
WAVERLY, Ohio — It is the largest, most expensive investigation and trial in the state’s history, and while it’s solely funded by taxpayers, the public is in jeopardy of viewing the open court proceedings of the Wagner trials. The slaying of eight members of the Rhoden family...
Search underway for person feared swept away by flood waters in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio— Rescue personnel in Pike County responded to the Camp Creek Township area shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a missing person. According to reports from dispatchers, an individual was reported missing from a residence in the 200 block of Skidmore Hollow Road and is feared to have been swept away by high water.
Flood Advisory remains in effect for Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Flood Advisory remains in effect for Pike County until 12:20 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the county, and an additional 1.5 inches is still possible. Some of the most affected areas include...
15-year-old Chillicothe student arrested for threats
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A 15-year-old Chillicothe City School student was arrested today. The arrest came after the student threatened to “shooting up the school.”. “From this investigation a … student that attends Chillicothe City Schools was arrested for inducing panic. No weapons were found and the child was taken into custody away from school grounds with no issues. There was a period of time today that the Middle School and High School was placed on a modified lockdown out of an abundance of caution due to the threat,” said Captain Michael Short of the police department.
Investigators looking into suspicious death of newborn in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a 10-day-old baby. According to initial reports, deputies were sent to a residence on Beechwood Street in Frankfort Sunday regarding an “unresponsive newborn child.” EMS was also requested at the scene. The child, officials...
Local business closes doors after 72 years
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local real estate firm announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Kear Realty, Inc. of Chillicothe says its office will close on September 30 after 72 years in business. The company said in an online statement, “We have...
Wagner trial delayed another week after rocky start despite jurying being picked
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A jury was impaneled last week in what prosecutors have billed as “Ohio’s worst homicide” and opening arguments were slated to begin tomorrow; that was until a last-minute announcement came down from the Judge today. It was announced early-Monday afternoon that Judge...
Deputies chase down fleeing suspect in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop turned into an all-out police chase Monday evening in Pickaway County. According to initial reports from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle along Tarlton-Adelphi Road. The driver then fled from deputies, leading them on a pursuit. The chase...
Engineer’s Office announces new road closure in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Engineer’s Office announced the closure of Pine Top Road. According to officials, Pine Top will be closed at the 1.58-mile marker for a culvert replacement. The closure is expected to last through the remainder of the month. The road is expected...
Ohio State drops to No. 3 in college rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State falls to No. 3 in the Coaches and AP polls following their win over No. 5 Notre Dame. The Buckeyes totaled 395 offensive yards and 22 first downs against the “Fighting Irish.” C.J. Stroud completed 70% of his passing attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Emeka Egbuka caught nine passes for 90 yards and gave him his first college football touchdown.
