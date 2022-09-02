CAMERON, MO – A Kansas teen was taken to the hospital following an accident Monday morning south of Cameron. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 59-year old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas was southbound on I-35, 3 miles south of Cameron when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the median. The driver overcorrected , travelling back onto the roadway and then slid off the side of the road, struck and embankment and rolled once, coming to rest on its wheels.

CAMERON, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO