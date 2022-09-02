Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Motorcyclist from Brookfield injured in crash north of Browning; arrested for driving while license revoked
A motorcyclist from Brookfield was injured, then arrested Monday night, following an accident six miles north of Browning. Thirty-four-year-old Lucas Adams received moderate injuries when the motorcycle he was operating ran off Highway 5 and struck a ditch. Adams was taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.
kttn.com
Texas woman injured in crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Texas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the transit van overturning one mile south of Winston Tuesday morning, September 6th. Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old Monica Solis Estrada of Laredo, Texas to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The van traveled north on Interstate 35...
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident South of Cameron Sends One Passenger to the Hospital
CAMERON, MO – A Kansas teen was taken to the hospital following an accident Monday morning south of Cameron. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 59-year old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas was southbound on I-35, 3 miles south of Cameron when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the median. The driver overcorrected , travelling back onto the roadway and then slid off the side of the road, struck and embankment and rolled once, coming to rest on its wheels.
kchi.com
Shed & Contents Burn In Friday Fire
A report of a building fire Friday evening summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to 730 Commercial Street. The call came in at about 4:25 and the fire department arrived in 3 minutes to find a storage shed on fire. The shed contained a boat, 4-wheeler, mower, and other items that were on fire. Water and foam were used to put out the fire and the fire crew were on the scene for about an hour.
kttn.com
Teenager from Salina, Kansas injured in rollover crash south of Cameron
A teenager from Salina, Kansas was injured in a rollover accident late Monday morning, three miles south of Cameron. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas, who wasn’t reported hurt. The teenager received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
14-year-old hospitalized after Daviess Co. rollover crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Monday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Nissan Frontier driven by Lori J. Mobley, 59, Salina, Kansas, was southbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Cameron. The pickup traveled off the...
kttn.com
Portion of Grundy County to be under a boil water advisory
A portion of southwest Grundy County will be under a precautionary boil water advisory after water service is restored. The affected area has boundaries of Route WW on the north, the Thompson River. on the east, the Livingston County line is the southern boundary, and the Daviess County line is...
kttn.com
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash east of Cameron on Friday
The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained serious injuries as the result of being ejected from a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Cameron on Friday afternoon, September 2nd. Emergency Medical Services took the driver, 40-year-old Libby Robinson of Kingston, and passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton, to Mosaic...
kttn.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash south of Kirksville
The operator of a motorcycle was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident four miles south of Kirksville. Seventy-six-year-old Paul Walker of La Plata received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of a pickup, 49-year-old Jeffrey Sewell of Kirksville wasn’t hurt.
iowa.media
Shots fired during Union County chase
At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a sergeant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office located Daniel Floyd Edwards, wanted for parole violations with nationwide extradition. A pursuit ensued as Edwards attempted to elude the sergeant. The sergeant radioed for immediate assistance after shots were fired at the tires...
northwestmoinfo.com
Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area
The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
kjan.com
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
kttn.com
Illinois man crashes into ravine north of Brookfield; arrested on allegation of DWI
An Illinois man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle overturning into a ravine north of Brookfield on September 3rd at 12:01 am. He was later arrested. An ambulance transported 58-year-old Robert Grieme of Taylorville, Illinois to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield, and later to a...
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department report For Saturday includes 72 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 10:20 am, Officer stopped a vehicle near the south junction for expired registration and upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver was suspended and a passenger was ultimately found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was cited and charges pending on the passenger.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Killed in Head-on Crash Overnight
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO – A fatality accident in Livingston County blocked traffic on US 36 overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 64-year old Chillicothe resident Michael Wiggins was eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 36. Wiggins collided head-on with a Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by a Texas driver. Wiggins’ vehicle came to rest on its side in the median. Wiggins was pronounced dead at the scene.
