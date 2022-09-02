Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Kearney High goes 1-3 at Norfolk softball tourney
NORFOLK — The Kearney High softball team went 1-2 at the Norfolk Invitational on Saturday, beating Lincoln Northeast 7-6 after losing to Omaha Marian 12-0 and Columbus 11-6. The Bearcats came out on top of the Rockets, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Facing a time limit and with the score tied, Kearney’s Oliva Wright singled to left, scoring Kenli Becker with the winning run.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High golfers sixth at Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High finished sixth Friday at the Grand Island Invitational golf tournament at Jackrabbit Run golf Course. Lincoln East won the tournament with a 314 scores. Kearney shot a 37w but was only three strokes out of fourth place. For the Bearcats, Lauren Lydiatt shot a...
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball finishes off 4-0 weekend at Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational
OWENSBORO, Kentucky — The ninth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team strode past Lincoln Memorial 25-12, 25-14, 25-14 and fought off St. Anselm 25-8, 25-23, 25-23 Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky, to finish 4-0 in the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. UNK (9-0) had a superlative effort in the morning against...
Kearney Hub
RMAC Player of the Year scores four goals in Colorado Mesa win over UNK
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Redshirt sophomore Lila Dere scored two goals in each half to help Colorado Mesa defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney , 4-0, Friday night in Colorado. CMU is now 4-1 all-time against the Lopers. Dere, the 2021 RMAC Player of the Year, found the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Rebranded Antelope Bookstore ready to open doors as Loper Spirit Shop
KEARNEY — The Antelope Bookstore is no more, as the space in the Nebraskan Student Union is being rebranded into the Loper Spirit Shop. After creating the UNK online bookstore with Akademos, students can purchase their textbooks online, and the university will now oversee the apparel, gifts and merchandise in-house.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man located after being missing for several hours Sunday
KEARNEY — A Kearney man considered to be missing and endangered Sunday was safely reunited with his family Sunday. Late Sunday night the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that a citizen spotted Brian Strong 51, and notified authorities. The post wasn't clear where or when Strong was located, although he had been missing for several hours. ______________________________________________________________
Kearney Hub
Calvin T. Ryan Library update to focus on accessibility, infrastructure
KEARNEY — A $25 million renovation for the University of Nebraska at Kearney Calvin T. Ryan Library will focus on accessibility and infrastructure improvements. The project was approved in Oct. 2021 by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents as a major renovation to better meet the needs of students, staff and faculty. Aspects of the project have been scaled back due to the pandemic, labor shortages and costs of lumber, steel and other materials critical for construction, said UNK News Editor Tyler Ellyson.
Kearney Hub
Corvettes, Cadillacs and classic "big dolls" clothing in Kearney
KEARNEY —If you thought vintage cars were the only fascinating relics inside Kearney's Classic Car Collection, you haven’t walked through the museum with Jackie Purdy. Displayed among those 200 automobiles are a poodle skirt from the ‘50s, a flapper dress from the ‘20s, a furry white muff and an American Red Cross volunteer’s uniform from the 1950s.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
Stabbing, probation violation sends Kearney man to prison
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving eight to 15 years in prison for a 2021 stabbing, and violating his probation. Brandon Jacobs, 39, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the Sept. 16, 2021, incident. Judge John Marsh gave him 348 days credit for time already served in jail.
Kearney Hub
Monday structure fire causes $65k damage to Kearney house
KEARNEY — The American Red Cross is assisting a Kearney family following a fire at their house Monday. The fire was reported at 2:41 p.m. at 2914 Ave. K, a single story house. Two adults, two children and a dog safely fled the house. When firefighters arrived, Capt. Jon...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Northeast Elementary to participate in fresh fruit, veggies program
KEARNEY — Northeast Elementary in Kearney was recently chosen to receive fresh fruits and vegetables for students via the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools during the school day.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County publishes 2022-23 salary list
KEARNEY — In early August, Buffalo County published its 2022 salary list. The list includes annual salaries for some positions and hourly rates for others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Kearney farmers team up to direct donations to rural nonprofits, schools
KEARNEY — Local farmer Jeremy Schulte recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Emerson Elementary in Kearney. Emerson will use the funds to purchase fitness equipment, technology and STEM materials. “We are so grateful to Mr. Schulte and Bayer for this generous donation...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County Republicans plan monthly meeting on Sept. 12
The Buffalo County Republican Party will be holding its monthly meeting at the Kearney Public Library on Sept. 12. Sign-in and social time is 6:30-7 p.m., with the business meeting following from 7-8:30 p.m. Candidates Derek Rusher, for the NPPD Board, and Julie Hehnke, for the NU Board of Regents,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney police targeting streets in September for traffic enforcement
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced its priority traffic enforcement areas for September. West 48th Street — Second Avenue to 17th Avenue;. Fifth Avenue — 11th Street to South Railroad Street. Although officers may enforce any observed violations in priority enforcement zones, they will be...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County tax base leaps up by $407 million
KEARNEY — Buffalo County’s overall budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 has increased by 2.45%; however, the county’s tax base has grown significantly — by almost $407 million — and so the county’s levy is decreasing, and individual property owners might be paying less to support county government.
Comments / 0