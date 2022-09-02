ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Frances Tiafoe stuns Rafael Nadal to reach quarterfinals of U.S. Open

Tiafoe used 18 aces and 49 winners to stun Nadal. He also broke Nadal 5-of-8 times. That included the final game to win the match. Seeded No. 22 in Flushing Meadows, Tiafoe played in front of his parents, immigrants from Sierra Leone. Additionally, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was in Tiafoe’s support box looking on at Arthur Ashe Stadium Monday evening.
TENNIS
BBC

Why Serena Williams has never been defined by chase for Margaret Court's Grand Slam record

In Serena Williams' lengthy essay announcing her impending retirement, she addressed the inescapable record - Margaret Court's 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Williams won her 23rd title at the Australian Open in 2017. In the five years since, the subject of Court's record has followed her everywhere. The American has been asked about it in almost every news conference. Pundits discussing her legacy have dissected the subject at length.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Margaret Court
Daily Mail

Frances Tiafoe knocks out No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to reach the US Open last 16 - after top American seed Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, progresses

Frances Tiafoe progressed to the second week of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman Saturday afternoon. The No. 22 seed upset the No. 14 seed on Louis Armstrong coming out on top 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. Tiafoe has entertained at the Grand Slam tournament and he's found...
NFL
Yardbarker

Richard Hamilton Recalls When A Teenage Kobe Bryant Took It Personally Against The No. 1 Player In The Country: "They Got Tim Thomas As The No. 1 Player In The Country. I Should Be The No. 1 Player In The Country."

Kobe Bryant was one of the fiercest competitors in NBA history, always trying to win and beat rivals no matter what it took. He developed his famous 'Mamba Mentality' early in his life, going against every obstacle in his way, defeating the odds, and showing that nobody had a bigger will than him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Bettors#Australian#Grand Slam#Espn#Pointsbet
Yardbarker

Jessica Pegula reaches U.S. Open quarters, will face Iga Swiatek

Eighth-seeded American Jessica Pegula reached her third Grand Slam quarterfinal of the year on Monday by rolling to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 21st-seeded Petra Kvitova in the round of 16 at the U.S. Open in New York. Pegula committed just 13 errors while Czech star Kvitova had 24. "I...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"

There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Video Of Magic Johnson Destroying Michael Jordan 1-On-1 In The 1991 NBA Finals Went Viral: "Mike Couldn't Stop Magic In The Post"

Michael Jordan may be considered the main man of NBA basketball by most people, he is often described as the GOAT by most. MJ was a beast in his prime, someone that never lost in the NBA Finals and dominated absolutely every other star in his era. In doing so, he also changed the league commercially, but before he got to the scene, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the kings of the NBA.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

US Open: Norrie v Rublev, plus Nadal & Swiatek in action - radio & text

Cameron Norrie speaking about Andrey Rublev: "I think I'm going to have to be very proactive and be the one dictating the point as much as I can," Norrie said. "Obviously there's going to be times, a lot of times, I'm going to have to defend, but I'm going to have to be aggressive."
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Kevin Durant's Championships With The Warriors Don't Count: "You Could Have Won 4, You Could Have Won 7 Like Big Shot Bob. I Ain't Let That Ride."

Kevin Durant is still getting more hate than any other NBA superstar, his recent shenanigans with the Brooklyn Nets have not helped his cause. The superstar asked for a trade from the Nets despite having 4 years left on his contract leading to a general uproar around the league. He was also criticized heavily for his reported choice of teams when he decided to go, the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy