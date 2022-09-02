Read full article on original website
Related
President Joe Biden to Serena Williams: 'You're an inspiration, a champion of all time'
The storied 25-year career of future Hall of Famer Serena Williams ended Friday night in the third round of the U.S. Open. Over her career, Serena's had a remarkable impact on tennis and sports as a whole. In many ways, she transcends her sport — the epitome of a living legend.
Hall of Famer Margaret Court: 'I don't think (Serena Williams) has ever admired me'
Serena Williams came up short Friday night in her pursuit of what would have been a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Now, with Williams' professional tennis playing career presumably over, one of the all-time greats in women's tennis -- who happens to hold that record of two dozen crowns -- is speaking out with some surprising criticism of the modern "G.O.A.T."
Yardbarker
Frances Tiafoe stuns Rafael Nadal to reach quarterfinals of U.S. Open
Tiafoe used 18 aces and 49 winners to stun Nadal. He also broke Nadal 5-of-8 times. That included the final game to win the match. Seeded No. 22 in Flushing Meadows, Tiafoe played in front of his parents, immigrants from Sierra Leone. Additionally, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was in Tiafoe’s support box looking on at Arthur Ashe Stadium Monday evening.
BBC
Why Serena Williams has never been defined by chase for Margaret Court's Grand Slam record
In Serena Williams' lengthy essay announcing her impending retirement, she addressed the inescapable record - Margaret Court's 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Williams won her 23rd title at the Australian Open in 2017. In the five years since, the subject of Court's record has followed her everywhere. The American has been asked about it in almost every news conference. Pundits discussing her legacy have dissected the subject at length.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
Yardbarker
Floyd Mayweather Jokingly Wanted To Get A Rare Kobe Bryant Card Signed By LeBron James In 2021: "Can I Get LeBron To Sign It?"
During the 2010s, Kobe Bryant was in the prime of his career and outright the face of the league. Kobe was a force to be reckoned with in the league, and there are many memorable moments that he gave fans to remember forever. While Bryant was undeniably the best player in the league, there was a young superstar in the making as well.
Coco Gauff becomes youngest American woman to reach U.S. Open quarterfinal since 2009
In a week at Arthur Ashe, which included the final match of Serena William's career, the same stadium heard the echo of Gauff's name during her historic victory. "It feels insane. I mean, Ashe Stadium chanting my name?" Gauff said after the match. "I was trying not to smile on the bench on the changeover. I was trying to stay in the moment."
Watch: LeBron and Bronny James excite Ohio State student section ahead of matchup vs. Notre Dame
Saturday's marquee matchup on the College Football calendar pitted No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame. While the much-anticipated contest was bound to draw a lot of eyes, it also brought out some of the sports' biggest stars. One of the mega-stars in attendance was Ohio native LeBron...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Photo Of Himself, Bronny, And Bryce Doing The Same Dunk: "Triple Entendre. Three Kings."
LeBron James is one of the best superstars in the game today and there's no doubt that he is widely viewed as the greatest small forward in history. He has dazzled many with his athleticism and passing ability, and during his career, James has shown that he is an elite all-around player.
Frances Tiafoe knocks out No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to reach the US Open last 16 - after top American seed Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, progresses
Frances Tiafoe progressed to the second week of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman Saturday afternoon. The No. 22 seed upset the No. 14 seed on Louis Armstrong coming out on top 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. Tiafoe has entertained at the Grand Slam tournament and he's found...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Richard Hamilton Recalls When A Teenage Kobe Bryant Took It Personally Against The No. 1 Player In The Country: "They Got Tim Thomas As The No. 1 Player In The Country. I Should Be The No. 1 Player In The Country."
Kobe Bryant was one of the fiercest competitors in NBA history, always trying to win and beat rivals no matter what it took. He developed his famous 'Mamba Mentality' early in his life, going against every obstacle in his way, defeating the odds, and showing that nobody had a bigger will than him.
Yardbarker
Frances Tiafoe shouts out Bradley Beal after upsetting Rafael Nadal at U.S. Open
Frances Tiafoe pulled off a huge upset at the U.S. Open on Monday by knocking off second-seeded Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16. He apparently did so by channeling one NBA star who was on hand to witness the match. Tiafoe, a Maryland native, shouted out Washington Wizards guard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Jessica Pegula reaches U.S. Open quarters, will face Iga Swiatek
Eighth-seeded American Jessica Pegula reached her third Grand Slam quarterfinal of the year on Monday by rolling to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 21st-seeded Petra Kvitova in the round of 16 at the U.S. Open in New York. Pegula committed just 13 errors while Czech star Kvitova had 24. "I...
Yardbarker
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"
There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
Yardbarker
Video Of Magic Johnson Destroying Michael Jordan 1-On-1 In The 1991 NBA Finals Went Viral: "Mike Couldn't Stop Magic In The Post"
Michael Jordan may be considered the main man of NBA basketball by most people, he is often described as the GOAT by most. MJ was a beast in his prime, someone that never lost in the NBA Finals and dominated absolutely every other star in his era. In doing so, he also changed the league commercially, but before he got to the scene, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the kings of the NBA.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Believes Skip Bayless Is The Analyst Most Critical Of LeBron James: "He Ain't Playing. He Means It."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. There's no doubt that he has accomplished a lot in the league. Many younger fans happen to believe he's the GOAT of basketball. While that is a controversial take, it is widely agreed upon that LeBron James is the GOAT of this generation of basketball players.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
US Open: Norrie v Rublev, plus Nadal & Swiatek in action - radio & text
Cameron Norrie speaking about Andrey Rublev: "I think I'm going to have to be very proactive and be the one dictating the point as much as I can," Norrie said. "Obviously there's going to be times, a lot of times, I'm going to have to defend, but I'm going to have to be aggressive."
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Kevin Durant's Championships With The Warriors Don't Count: "You Could Have Won 4, You Could Have Won 7 Like Big Shot Bob. I Ain't Let That Ride."
Kevin Durant is still getting more hate than any other NBA superstar, his recent shenanigans with the Brooklyn Nets have not helped his cause. The superstar asked for a trade from the Nets despite having 4 years left on his contract leading to a general uproar around the league. He was also criticized heavily for his reported choice of teams when he decided to go, the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Report Russell Westbrook Will Be A 78 In NBA 2K23: "Should Be Like A 83, The Disrespect Is Wild."
Russell Westbrook is coming off the toughest season of his career after a pretty tough year with the Los Angeles Lakers. What should have been a big 3 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis became an instant failure as both Davis and LBJ struggled to stay healthy, and Westbrook struggled to recapture the form he had in Washington.
Comments / 0