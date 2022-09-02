Read full article on original website
Mark Wallace
3d ago
Dear Vets, this has been typical of Abbutt during his reign of terror in Texas. When people complain, he throws a little money their way to win their votes. Bet you Veterans won't see any improvement. Abbutt's a LIAR.
The watcher
3d ago
Money for votes, an old tactic. Roman emperors used to give out free bread to its citizens for favorable reviews of the emperor.
el patron
3d ago
Abbott is passing out grants all over texas, it must be close to election time
KSAT 12
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them.
KWTX
USDA seeking Central Texas applicants for ‘Reconnect Program’ funding for better internet for small towns
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants small towns in Central Texas to get their hands on some of the $1.2 billion of federal funding available for better internet access. According to state USDA officials, the COVID-19 pandemic uncovered holes about which Texans have access to broadband:...
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and Racist
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. Over the past few months, Texas bussed migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City. Then last week, they expanded the location, and migrants were sent to Chicago. And, less than a week later on Sunday, another group of migrants arrived in the Windy City.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Candidates Make Labor Day Push in North Texas
The final stretch of campaign season is here. “We have been block walking for weeks now, and this is like a reenergize type of thing, and just bringing all of the republicans together,” said Abraham George, Chairman of the Collin County Republican Party. Republican candidates and supporters gathered on...
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You
Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
Click2Houston.com
High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’ highest rating. Some in the Rio Grande Valley break that trend.
For years, critics of the state’s school rankings have complained that the system is rigged — that it favors schools in richer Texas neighborhoods where students may not suffer from the effects of housing and income instability. The Texas Education Agency has dismissed this notion, pointing out that...
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
KHOU
Dan Patrick vs. Mike Collier: Race for Texas Lt. Gov. heats up
HOUSTON — The race for lieutenant governor is heating up just weeks out from election day in Texas. Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Democrat Mike Collier are facing off in November. However, over the weekend, there was a surprise endorsement when Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a...
O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States
This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Paxton Announces $439 Million Multistate Settlement With JUUL for Deceptive Marketing and Sales Practices; Texas to Recover $42.8 Million
AUSTIN, TX -- Attorney General Paxton has secured a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories, resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. The investigation, initially launched in 2020 by Attorney General Paxton, was led by his office, along with the Attorneys General of Connecticut and Oregon.
Grand plans, deep-pocketed backers revealed for what will be tallest building in Austin — and all of Texas
The skyscraper being constructed at 98 Red River St. in downtown Austin, which is set to be the tallest building in both the city and state when complete, finally has a name: Waterline.
2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
fox4news.com
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses abortion, the border and guns
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott sat down for a wide-ranging interview with FOX 7's Rudy Koski on some of the most pressing topics for Texans in this November's election. Gov. Abbott is leading O'Rourke by 7 points according to a UT Tyler poll, and the governor is confident he will maintain that lead.
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
'This Week In Texas' puts spotlight on Harris County Judge's race
Join ABC13's political reporter Tom Abrahams as he talks with Democrat County Judge Lina Hidalgo and her Republican opponent, Alexandra del Moral Mealer, about this November's general election.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
In the New Ad, O’Rourke Wants to Defund the Police
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott released a new ad in his campaign for Texas governor in this November’s election. Abbott is seeking his third re-election for governor of Texas in Austin.
Here’s how to become a poll watcher in Texas
Under Texas law, anyone who wants to be a poll watcher must get a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary of State's office through the program.
defendernetwork.com
Union presents solutions to TX teacher shortage crisis
The teacher shortage crisis is one of the most crucial conversations in the nation involving the public education system. Many education advocates are looking past the obstacles and focusing on tangible solutions to the needs of students, teachers, administration and families. Leaders from the American Federation of Teachers hosted a...
