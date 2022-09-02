ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, IL

wlds.com

Kampsville Man Heading To Prison Over DUI Arrest From Last Fall

A Kampsville man is heading to prison for drug charges from last Fall. 48 year old Jason W. Harkey of Kampsville pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of driving under the influence of drugs, obstruction of justice by attempting to destroy evidence, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The charges stem...
KAMPSVILLE, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Chandlerville Man Headed To Prison on Drug Charges

A Chandlerville man found guilty on 3 drug-related charges back in July is heading to prison. 58 year old Charles R. Miller as found guilty of possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of cannabis between 30-100 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was acquitted of a fourth charge, methamphetamine delivery between 5-15 grams back on July 18th after a one-day trial by jury.
CHANDLERVILLE, IL
Pike County, IL
WHO 13

One dead, one injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
LEE COUNTY, IA
WCIA

Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Jacksonville was found dead in his car Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the 42-year-old man was found near the Lost Bridge Trail near Interstate 55. Allmon pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 8:45am. The coroner will perform an autopsy Thursday. The incident is […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
khqa.com

Sisters raise money for Quincy Salvation Army with Lemon-Aid Stand

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If you were driving around Quincy earlier this morning, you may have noticed several lemonade stands located across the community. Grace and June's Lemon-Aid Stand For Good returned and this time they had help from other families in the community. Around 20 different lemonade stands...
QUINCY, IL
Q985

Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois

Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Steampunk Festival Returns!!

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The annual Steampunk Festival was back in America's Hometown for the first time since 2019. People were dressed in their garb, enjoying music and all the vendors that were set up. After COVID shut the festival down for a few years, a large crowd was...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Down Country hosts 2nd Charity Country Music Concert

PALMYRA, MO. (KHQA) — Country music blasted through the town of Palmyra this afternoon. Country music stars Michael Ray and Chris Janson took the stage at the Palmyra fairgrounds. The concert was bigger than just who was playing the music, it was Down Country's "#AWARENESS2ACCEPTANCE" Charity Country Music Concert.
PALMYRA, MO

