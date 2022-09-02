Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Highway Patrol officials arrest man involved in crash that killed three-year-old
MORGAN COUNTY — Highway Patrol officials arrested a man after a crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday. According to the arrest report, Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount was arrested Sunday at 2:35 p.m. He was arrested for second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right side...
wlds.com
Kampsville Man Heading To Prison Over DUI Arrest From Last Fall
A Kampsville man is heading to prison for drug charges from last Fall. 48 year old Jason W. Harkey of Kampsville pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of driving under the influence of drugs, obstruction of justice by attempting to destroy evidence, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The charges stem...
977wmoi.com
Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
wlds.com
Chandlerville Man Headed To Prison on Drug Charges
A Chandlerville man found guilty on 3 drug-related charges back in July is heading to prison. 58 year old Charles R. Miller as found guilty of possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of cannabis between 30-100 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was acquitted of a fourth charge, methamphetamine delivery between 5-15 grams back on July 18th after a one-day trial by jury.
One dead, one injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
Burglars ram car into Osage County Guns
A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m.
Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Jacksonville was found dead in his car Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the 42-year-old man was found near the Lost Bridge Trail near Interstate 55. Allmon pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 8:45am. The coroner will perform an autopsy Thursday. The incident is […]
muddyriversports.com
Love and support: Adams County Speedway drivers and fans collect donations for injured driver
QUINCY — On this particular Sunday night, the emphasis was not on racing at Adams County Speedway. Drivers and fans alike gave from their collective heart — and wallets — in support of modified driver Nick Hoffman, who has posted two feature victories this season at the track, the most recent on August 21.
khqa.com
Sisters raise money for Quincy Salvation Army with Lemon-Aid Stand
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If you were driving around Quincy earlier this morning, you may have noticed several lemonade stands located across the community. Grace and June's Lemon-Aid Stand For Good returned and this time they had help from other families in the community. Around 20 different lemonade stands...
Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois
Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
See a Cabin and Lake Hidden Away in the Woods Near Camp Point
Wanna get away? I found an option. It's a rustic cabin hidden away in the woods near Camp Point and it includes a lake filled with fish. It appears this Airbnb option near Camp Point, Illinois is hosted by Adam. Here's a snippet of how he describes this cabin on Airbnb:
khqa.com
Steampunk Festival Returns!!
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The annual Steampunk Festival was back in America's Hometown for the first time since 2019. People were dressed in their garb, enjoying music and all the vendors that were set up. After COVID shut the festival down for a few years, a large crowd was...
muddyrivernews.com
Mega inflatable heart and brain to be featured at Family Fun Day and Health Fair on Sept. 17
QUINCY — Take a walk through the human heart, or brain, or both and learn how they work on Saturday, Sept. 17. Blessing Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois will hold a Family Fun Day and Health Fair from 9 a.m.-noon.at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. This no-cost...
khqa.com
Down Country hosts 2nd Charity Country Music Concert
PALMYRA, MO. (KHQA) — Country music blasted through the town of Palmyra this afternoon. Country music stars Michael Ray and Chris Janson took the stage at the Palmyra fairgrounds. The concert was bigger than just who was playing the music, it was Down Country's "#AWARENESS2ACCEPTANCE" Charity Country Music Concert.
