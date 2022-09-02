Read full article on original website
JCHS athletic schedule is set
Junction City High School fall sports teams will be competing this week. --Blue Jay football hosts Dodge City at 7 p.m. Friday. --JCHS cross country teams compete in an invitational in Emporia at 9 a.m. Saturday. --Lady Jay golf will participate in an invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course...
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson spectacular in senior season opener
Hours before the Wildcats kicked off their own 2022 season, Kansas State's latest star football pledge, Avery Johnson, was doing the same. In a rare Saturday afternoon prep contest in the Sunflower State, the Maize Eagles traveled to Topeka High and steamrolled the Trojans out of the gate to go 1-0 with a massive 78-7 win.
Two starters no longer listed on Kansas State’s depth chart ahead of Missouri game
It looks like Kansas State will be without at least two starters this week.
Five key takeaways from Kansas State’s 34-0 season-opening victory over South Dakota
What we learned about the Kansas State Wildcats in Game 1
Kansas State Collegian
Student tailgating changes, result of new football facility
As a result of the new football indoor practice facility located east of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a grassy area popular for student tailgating has been paved over. Replacing the grass lot are individual, reserved parking stalls. Ben Currotto, senior in organizational management and the social chair for Beta Sigma Psi fraternity, expressed his frustration with the mounting costs that came with the construction.
Guess Who will perform at K-State
MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series opens with The Guess Who at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in Kansas State University's McCain Auditorium. The Guess Who boast record sales well into the multimillions, showcasing electric instrumentation, timeless balladry and unpredictable jamming. The evening will be the ultimate sing-along experience led by a Canadian-bred band that's connected with the masses for decades with a virtual hit parade of 14 Top 40 hits, including "These Eyes," "Clap For the Wolfman," "Hand Me Down World," "No Time," "Star Baby" and "Share the Land." Audiences will also hear the group's classics and double-sided singles, including the No. 1 rock anthems "American Woman" and "No Sugar Tonight."
Visit the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KTMJ) – Whether you like cars or a little bit of history the Midwest Dream Car Collection offers plenty to see for its guests. Plus, don’t miss out on meeting Nascar Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Vargas, Thursday September 8th at 6p. For more information, you can click...
Downtown vandalism threatens Salina revitalization efforts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities -- and residents -- in Salina are looking for a person they say vandalized several floral displays downtown early Sunday morning. They believe it happened between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday on Santa Fe Avenue. Making downtown Salina a destination has been a goal for...
Non-emergency phone line service at JCPD is restored
--- The non-emergency phone line for the Junction City Police Department is currently down. 911 is still functioning normally and all emergency calls will be processed through our dispatch center. For all non-emergent calls please call Riley county’s non-emergent line until our phone services have been restored. The non-emergency number...
Junction City crews will not pick up trash on Monday
There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, September 5th due to the Labor Day Holiday. Ray Ibarra, Public Works Director, has announced that trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next work day as follows:. Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, September 6th...
Chapman will host their 113th Labor Day celebration
Chapman has been holding a Labor Day celebration since 1909. This year's two-day event begins with the Lions Club Golf Tournament on Sunday at the Indian Hills Golf Course . There will be shotgun starts at 8 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. in the 4-person scramble. Other activities on Sunday range...
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
Salina Downtown flower pots vandalized overnight
From the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page on Sunday:. Our Downtown Pots have been a source of pride for our staff, businesses & guests. This happened last night after midnight. We will be looking at our cameras! If anyone was driving/walking in #downtownsalina late last night, please call our office 785-825-0535.
Former Knights Inn property will be on the Junction City Commission agenda
Junction City Commissioners will consider a request to solicit bids for demolition of the former Knights Inn, 1024 South Washington, when they meet Tuesday evening. The meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. at 701 North Jefferson. According to an agenda memorandum City staff believe the building is a dangerous and...
Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina
Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
Junction City Main Street unveils first JC Statue
Junction City Main Street officials unveiled the first JC Statue Thursday evening. This initial statue is located in Heritage Park, and there are plans for nine more to be located in the future in different areas of downtown. Terry Butler, Main Street Development Officer, said muralist Mindy Allen will paint...
Junction City Main Street plans film competition
Junction City 48 Hour Film competition will be Sept. 23 - 25 with all films that are produced premiering Oct. 2 at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. This program has been announced by Junction City Main Street. It is partially funded by a grant from the Geary County CVB and support from the National Endowment for the Arts. Kansas Department of Commerce Creative Arts Industries Commission and R2B4 Bramlage Foundation are also backing the program.
Saturday is Book Donation Day at the library
Gently used books, DVD's and CD's will be accepted at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library from 9-11 a.m. Saturday for the Friends next to new sale on Nov. 11-12. If the donation consists of more than five items it must be in a bag, box or other container. Containers will not be returned to the donor. No more than five containers will be accepted per family.
