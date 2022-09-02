ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomon, KS

JC Post

JCHS athletic schedule is set

Junction City High School fall sports teams will be competing this week. --Blue Jay football hosts Dodge City at 7 p.m. Friday. --JCHS cross country teams compete in an invitational in Emporia at 9 a.m. Saturday. --Lady Jay golf will participate in an invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Student tailgating changes, result of new football facility

As a result of the new football indoor practice facility located east of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a grassy area popular for student tailgating has been paved over. Replacing the grass lot are individual, reserved parking stalls. Ben Currotto, senior in organizational management and the social chair for Beta Sigma Psi fraternity, expressed his frustration with the mounting costs that came with the construction.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Guess Who will perform at K-State

MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series opens with The Guess Who at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in Kansas State University's McCain Auditorium. The Guess Who boast record sales well into the multimillions, showcasing electric instrumentation, timeless balladry and unpredictable jamming. The evening will be the ultimate sing-along experience led by a Canadian-bred band that's connected with the masses for decades with a virtual hit parade of 14 Top 40 hits, including "These Eyes," "Clap For the Wolfman," "Hand Me Down World," "No Time," "Star Baby" and "Share the Land." Audiences will also hear the group's classics and double-sided singles, including the No. 1 rock anthems "American Woman" and "No Sugar Tonight."
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT

Visit the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KTMJ) – Whether you like cars or a little bit of history the Midwest Dream Car Collection offers plenty to see for its guests. Plus, don’t miss out on meeting Nascar Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Vargas, Thursday September 8th at 6p. For more information, you can click...
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Downtown vandalism threatens Salina revitalization efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities -- and residents -- in Salina are looking for a person they say vandalized several floral displays downtown early Sunday morning. They believe it happened between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday on Santa Fe Avenue. Making downtown Salina a destination has been a goal for...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Non-emergency phone line service at JCPD is restored

--- The non-emergency phone line for the Junction City Police Department is currently down. 911 is still functioning normally and all emergency calls will be processed through our dispatch center. For all non-emergent calls please call Riley county’s non-emergent line until our phone services have been restored. The non-emergency number...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Junction City crews will not pick up trash on Monday

There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, September 5th due to the Labor Day Holiday. Ray Ibarra, Public Works Director, has announced that trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next work day as follows:. Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, September 6th...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Chapman will host their 113th Labor Day celebration

Chapman has been holding a Labor Day celebration since 1909. This year's two-day event begins with the Lions Club Golf Tournament on Sunday at the Indian Hills Golf Course . There will be shotgun starts at 8 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. in the 4-person scramble. Other activities on Sunday range...
CHAPMAN, KS
WIBW

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Salina Downtown flower pots vandalized overnight

From the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page on Sunday:. Our Downtown Pots have been a source of pride for our staff, businesses & guests. This happened last night after midnight. We will be looking at our cameras! If anyone was driving/walking in #downtownsalina late last night, please call our office 785-825-0535.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina

Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Junction City Main Street unveils first JC Statue

Junction City Main Street officials unveiled the first JC Statue Thursday evening. This initial statue is located in Heritage Park, and there are plans for nine more to be located in the future in different areas of downtown. Terry Butler, Main Street Development Officer, said muralist Mindy Allen will paint...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Junction City Main Street plans film competition

Junction City 48 Hour Film competition will be Sept. 23 - 25 with all films that are produced premiering Oct. 2 at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. This program has been announced by Junction City Main Street. It is partially funded by a grant from the Geary County CVB and support from the National Endowment for the Arts. Kansas Department of Commerce Creative Arts Industries Commission and R2B4 Bramlage Foundation are also backing the program.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Saturday is Book Donation Day at the library

Gently used books, DVD's and CD's will be accepted at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library from 9-11 a.m. Saturday for the Friends next to new sale on Nov. 11-12. If the donation consists of more than five items it must be in a bag, box or other container. Containers will not be returned to the donor. No more than five containers will be accepted per family.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

