Meth, heroin and more found on driver during Lansing area stop
Troopers with the MSP Lansing Post pulled a 32-year-old over and found methamphetamine, heroin, and MDMA.
Teens hospitalized after shooting in Flint on Labor Day
FLINT, Mich. - Two teens are in the hospital after being shot on Labor Day in Flint. Police says the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on Ballenger Hwy near Berkley St. Investigators say three teens were walking down the road when a passing vehicle's passenger shot at them. Two of...
Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore. The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
Reckless driver caught going 100+ mph by Lansing Police
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over. Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not […]
Man runs down carjacker in his Dearborn Heights driveway, escapes in hail of gunfire
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A carjack attempt in Dearborn Heights led to one suspect getting rundown as the would-be victim fled while a second suspect fired off a hail of bullets early Sunday morning. One suspect is in custody, hospitalized in critical condition while police are searching for...
Multiple victims in drive-by shooting in Detroit
Police said a drive-by shooting on Prevos was retaliation for an altercation that had happened earlier in the evening. Two men were injured in the gunfire, though police aren't sure if they were the intended target.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
Wanted Flint alleged murder suspect has been arrested
FLINT, Mich. -- Alleged murder suspect Nico Nard has been arrested. 20-year-old Nico Nard was wanted on several charges, including homicide, regarding an incident that happened on May 4th on W. Pierson Rd. "Thank you for all your support in helping ensure a safer community" said Crime Stoppers.
MSP investigate fatal crash in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. -- Michigan State Police investigate a fatal crash last night on I-696 near I-75. On September 4, at about 11:30 p.m., a driver of a passenger vehicle was exiting onto I-75 from eastbound I-696 when it was rear-ended by a second driver. Michigan State Police said on Twitter the second driver hit the first driver at a high speed of rate with no evidence of braking.
Teen missing over two weeks back home with family
(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
6-year-old child found wandering in Flint alone
FLINT, Mich. -- Flint Police Department found a 6-year-old boy alone walking around N. Saginaw Street over the holiday weekend. Around 9:30 a.m. on September 5, officers found the 6-year-old boy walking around the 3800 block of N. Saginaw Street without any adult supervision. Child Protective Services were contacted, and...
Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash
CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
MSU Alert: Reported Armed Robbery
The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) is investigating the report of an armed robbery. On September 4, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery in the area east of Bogue St and south of Wilson Rd, near the Veterinary Medical Center. Officers quickly arrived on scene and spoke to both the victim and a witness. The suspects were not located after an extensive search by law enforcement and are believed to have left the area.
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality
Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
Birch Run man dies after crashing into bean field
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a Birch Run man died when he drove off the road and into a bean field early Sunday. The crash was reported around 6 a.m. on South Beyer Road near Willard Road, which is the border between Genesee and Saginaw counties.
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Midland man dead after crash in Dwight Township
HURON COUNTY, Mich. - According to the Huron County Sheriff's Office, one man has died after he struck a deer in Dwight Township. Officials say the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning when two motorists came across the wreckage of a car in the east side ditch of M-53, just south of Hunter Road.
