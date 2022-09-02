Read full article on original website
Photos: Oak Creek ‘gets Routt-y’ at Labor Day celebration
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
Return to the Rainbow Gathering
The Welcome Home sign that was hanging during the gathering is no longer there. We took a trip up to Northwest Routt County to see how it looks at the site of this summer’s Rainbow Gathering. About 10,000 people came to northwest Routt County from across the country to camp in the area of California Park, July 1-8.
Letter: Steamboat seems to favor more affluent neighborhoods
It has been a long dusty summer here in Dream Island, punctuated with the clanking, grinding, and backup beeping of a transient pack of heavy machinery that moved into the neighborhood for what we were told by the City of Steamboat Springs was a two-month stay to replace the water main, but has gone on for more than two months now, with the promise of many weeks to go before the job is complete.
Cooperative effort enhances native cutthroat trout population in Burgess Creek
After seven years of planning and work, partners in a restoration project for native cutthroat trout habitat in Burgess Creek along the edge of the Steamboat Ski Resort permitted area were happy to release 2,500 cutthroat trout fingerlings into the stream last week. “It’s certainly been a pleasure of a...
Water plant shutdown a ‘test’ for future fire in Fish Creek watershed
If a fire ever took Steamboat Springs’ Fish Creek Water Treatment Plant offline, the city would need to rely solely on water from the Yampa River. It’s never needed to before. But on Sept. 15, the Fish Creek plant will shut down for maintenance for about two months, giving the city a dry run at what life with one water source would be like.
YVMC celebrates 5 years with UCHealth
Ask community leaders if the medical needs of Routt County and beyond have been better served in the last five years of Yampa Valley Medical Center under the umbrella of UCHealth, and the answer seems to be a resounding yes. Despite some initial hesitancy, local professionals now say UCHealth has...
Steamboat volleyball takes three of four in Glenwood Springs tournament
Steamboat Springs girls volleyball continued its strong start to the season when the Sailors took three more victories over the weekend. The girls traveled to Glenwood Springs for a four-game tournament, competing in two games Friday Sept. 2, and two more Saturday, Sept. 3. The Sailors came out hot, winning...
Monday Medical: Combatting a compressed ulnar nerve
Numbness and tingling in your small finger and part of your ring finger? A compression of the ulnar nerve at your elbow or wrist may be to blame. “Oftentimes, it will bother patients when they’re riding a bike, typing, talking on the phone, trying to sleep or driving a car,” said Dr. Patrick Johnston, a hand and elbow orthopedic surgeon in Steamboat Springs and a member of the medical staff at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. “It can impact anyone and is very common in the general population.”
