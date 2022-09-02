ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

NBC12

Abandoned house struck by gunfire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An abandoned home was struck by gunfire on Monday night in Henrico County. Police officers were called to the area of Meadowbridge Road and Savannah Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting incident. Officers found six empty handgun bullet casings in the 500 block of Savannah Avenue.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Woman injured in hit-and-run in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near the Richmond city line. Henrico Police say the driver took off.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Petersburg woman found safe

According to police, 33-year-old Tamara E. Leggett was last seen at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 getting into a car on the 2100 block of Country Drive after getting off work. The car is described as a white 4-door Chevrolet Impala from the late 1990's or early 2000's.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two young men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a party on Labor Day. On Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:09 p.m., police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street. Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Community reacts: Three people shot at baby shower in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A celebration of life quickly turned into a life-threatening situation Saturday, after shots were fired at a baby shower. Neighbors near Carter Jones Park on Bainbridge Street told 8News that the neighborhood is normally quiet. So much so, that when shots broke out Saturday evening, they thought they were hearing fireworks. That is when Richmond Police went to the scene after hearing reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond Police searching for suspect in Southside triple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Police say a call came in around 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Bainbridge Street. Once on scene officers say they found three victims who were all shot.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting after a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. Around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive person shot in a vehicle. Police say the person in the car was found dead in the car at the scene.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

