‘I miss everything about him’: Mother still searching for son months after his disappearance
Michael Winn was last seen outside the Chesterfield Government Complex last December. He has not contacted his family since then - but his mother told 8News she won't give up the search.
Abandoned house struck by gunfire in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An abandoned home was struck by gunfire on Monday night in Henrico County. Police officers were called to the area of Meadowbridge Road and Savannah Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting incident. Officers found six empty handgun bullet casings in the 500 block of Savannah Avenue.
Richmond DJ, father found shot to death outside parents' Chesterfield home
Brandon Robertson, a Richmond-area DJ and father of two, was found shot to death in a car outside his parents' home on Old Courthouse Road.
Woman injured in hit-and-run in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near the Richmond city line. Henrico Police say the driver took off.
17-year-old boy injured following shooting in Franklin
According to the investigation, the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Harris Street. A 17-year-old resident of Isle of Wight County had been shot in his lower leg.
Missing Petersburg woman found safe
According to police, 33-year-old Tamara E. Leggett was last seen at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 getting into a car on the 2100 block of Country Drive after getting off work. The car is described as a white 4-door Chevrolet Impala from the late 1990's or early 2000's.
No charges after 11-year-old killed in Virginia crash
All passengers in the Kia were left with serious injuries from the crash and were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, police said. An 11-year-old girl who was seat belted, and sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash, died as a result of the incident.
Chesterfield police investigating shooting that left one dead in car
Chesterfield police are continuing their investigation into the death of a person who was found in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3.
Police: Thief stole rifles, ammunition and crossbows from Chesterfield store
Chesterfield Police said officers responded to a break-in at Pats Sporting Goods located on Route 301 around 5:20 a.m.
Dad charged with killing son and hiding body in freezer appears in court
Two trial dates were set for Chesterfield father and former University of Richmond basketball star Kass Weaver during a motion's hearing on Friday.
Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two young men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a party on Labor Day. On Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:09 p.m., police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street. Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
Richmond woman charged with police evasion after car crashes, nearly falls on I-95
A car crash sent a sedan from a side street through a barrier and onto a precarious ledge on the side of the interstate highway in Richmond on Sunday afternoon.
6 injured in shooting at Richmond park, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Six people were injured in a shooting at a park on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Community reacts: Three people shot at baby shower in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A celebration of life quickly turned into a life-threatening situation Saturday, after shots were fired at a baby shower. Neighbors near Carter Jones Park on Bainbridge Street told 8News that the neighborhood is normally quiet. So much so, that when shots broke out Saturday evening, they thought they were hearing fireworks. That is when Richmond Police went to the scene after hearing reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m.
PHOTOS: Vehicle nearly falls on I-95 after 18-year-old evades police in Richmond
A vehicle crash with an impact that sent a sedan from West Baker Street alongside I-64 onto the retaining wall, along the interstate precariously on its side is causing delays as crews remove it from the dangerous location on Sunday.
Woman charged after SUV ends up on ledge of I-95, nearly falling onto the busy road
An 18-year-old Richmond woman has been charged after a crash sent her SUV through a barrier and up on the ledge of I-95 yesterday.
Richmond Police searching for suspect in Southside triple shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Police say a call came in around 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Bainbridge Street. Once on scene officers say they found three victims who were all shot.
Former Chesterfield detective faces misdemeanor after investigation into search warrant changes
A former Chesterfield County narcotics detective who altered multiple search warrants after leaving out required details in them has been charged with a misdemeanor following a special prosecutor's investigation.
Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting after a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. Around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive person shot in a vehicle. Police say the person in the car was found dead in the car at the scene.
Police: Several weapons stolen in burglary at Chesterfield sporting goods store
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after several weapons were stolen from Pats Sporting Goods store. Police responded to a breaking and entering call at the store on Route 1 around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Police said several black powder rifles, crossbows and ammunition were taken from the business.
