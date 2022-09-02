Read full article on original website
Wasatch Back seeing above-average temps amid Western heat wave
Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s this week in Park City, as the West deals with a grueling heat wave that is expected to dissipate somewhat later in the week. The normal high temperature for this time of year in Park City is usually in the low to mid-70s.
Scams bilk Utahns out of thousands of dollars, and they’re on the rise
If you get a text from your credit union telling you a deposit isn't cleared and you must click a link to finish the transaction, don't do it. You should also not click a link if a menacing email message pops up in your inbox saying to check in online for a jury duty commitment.
Labor Day travelers told to plan for delays
Many road construction projects will be halted during the Labor Day weekend Friday through Monday, but some work zones – and weekend travel - will continue to cause slowdowns. Utah Department of Transportation traffic engineers are warning drivers that Labor Day weekend travel along the Wasatch Front will have...
Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-knocking in Wasatch Back and worldwide
Thursday, millions of Jehovah’s Witness followers began knocking on doors to spread messages on their religion for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes Summit County and Wasatch County. The religious group says it has about 130 members that local residents can expect to see in...
The new COVID booster will be available in Summit County next week
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued recommendations this week for the use of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent vaccines also known as “updated boosters.”. The updated boosters are aimed at protecting people from multiple strains of COVID 19 – the original strain of the virus and...
Hunting and fishing license fees going up
Hunting season is approaching, and Utah residents and non-residents will pay more for the sport this year. The state Division of Wildlife Resources reported Friday that it would implement its first hunting license fee increase for residents since 2014. Most resident fees will increase by $6. For example, resident combination...
Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care
Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
Even with Utah support, teachers still turn to donations and out-of-pocket cash for supplies
Educators often reach into their own wallets to buy school supplies because it’s the easiest way to get the things they need for their classrooms. Other teachers spend hours trying to get donations. In Utah, public school teachers receive some money from the Legislature to buy school supplies. The...
Utah Legislature loses motion to put gerrymandering lawsuit on hold
A lawsuit charging the Utah legislature with unfairly redistricting voter maps is headed to Third District Court Wednesday. On Tuesday, the court denied the state’s request to put the case on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court decides similar cases in other states. In 2018 Utah voters passed Proposition...
