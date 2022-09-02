ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KPCW

Labor Day travelers told to plan for delays

Many road construction projects will be halted during the Labor Day weekend Friday through Monday, but some work zones – and weekend travel - will continue to cause slowdowns. Utah Department of Transportation traffic engineers are warning drivers that Labor Day weekend travel along the Wasatch Front will have...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Hunting and fishing license fees going up

Hunting season is approaching, and Utah residents and non-residents will pay more for the sport this year. The state Division of Wildlife Resources reported Friday that it would implement its first hunting license fee increase for residents since 2014. Most resident fees will increase by $6. For example, resident combination...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care

Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Utah Legislature loses motion to put gerrymandering lawsuit on hold

A lawsuit charging the Utah legislature with unfairly redistricting voter maps is headed to Third District Court Wednesday. On Tuesday, the court denied the state’s request to put the case on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court decides similar cases in other states. In 2018 Utah voters passed Proposition...
UTAH STATE
Park City, UT
