Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Cape Coral police looking to identify three people involved in financial crimes
The Cape Coral Police Department Property Crimes Units and Financial Crimes are looking for more information after money is stolen from an ATM and a wallet is taken from a victim's home.
WINKNEWS.com
High demand for lots in Cape Coral
More people are moving and calling Southwest Florida home, they’re also buying empty lots to live exactly where they want. One realtor said he’s sold 150 Cape Coral lots in just the last year and a half and there’s no sign of stopping. The force of supply...
Huge swarm of bees gathers around Florida family's porch light
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Bee experts said a large swarm of insects caught on camera gathering around a Florida family's porch light was likely just passing through. The Cape Coral family captured a photo when the swarm made up of thousands of bees gathered on the wall around a light on their porch.
fox13news.com
Fossil hunters warned about trespassing in North Port
There's enough large signs warning visitors not to come into the construction area at Wellen Park in North Port. But, police said they continue to receive calls about people not only digging, but bringing their own equipment to hunt for fossils.
WINKNEWS.com
Amazon no longer plans on building a facility in Fort Myers
Amazon has pulled the plug on a new facility it had planned in Fort Myers. Mayor Kevin Anderson and City Councilman Fred Burson have confirmed that the deal is off. The facility was supposed to be built on SR-82 across from The Forum. Amazon pulled out, in part, because the...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers City Council expected to discuss allowing golf carts on certain roads
On Tuesday, the Fort Myers City Council is expected to discuss the possibility of taking the golf cart off the course and letting people drive them on certain roads. The people WINK News have spoken to are not too keen on the idea of having golf carts out there on the roads with other cars in the City of Fort Myers. They want to do everything in their power to make sure all of their family members, including the furry ones, are safe and out of harm’s way.
Mysuncoast.com
Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man took his own life Tuesday morning on a U.S. 41 bridge crossing the Peace River. In a notice on Twitter Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit had shut down all but one southbound lane on the bridge.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of setting hidden camera in Sanibel bathroom in court Tuesday
Dana Caruso, 58, is the New Hampshire man accused of setting up a hidden camera in a Sanibel bathroom, is in Lee County. Investigators said he recorded people in a family bathroom on Bowman’s Beach Park in Sanibel. The charges suggest detectives have evidence that Caruso recorded both adults...
fox13news.com
Fossil hunters continue trespassing in Wellen Park construction zone, North Port police say
NORTH PORT, Fla. - There's enough large signs warning visitors not to come into the construction area at Wellen Park in North Port. But, police said they continue to receive calls about people not only digging, but bringing their own equipment to hunt for fossils. The construction isn't just attracting...
WINKNEWS.com
Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park in Cape Coral is being renovated
Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park in Cape Coral is being renovated to make way for a new project. At first glance, the park looks only like a construction site but the park is still open for business. The amusement park is planning a $15 million renovation. The newest additions...
usf.edu
Hit with cancer at 4-months-old, Immokalee toddler gets clean bill following first birthday
Giselle Morales likely won’t remember much of the first year of her life and her eight-month battle with an uncommon form of cancer. At age four the Immokalee child was diagnosed with adrenal neuroblastoma and began chemotherapy treatment. And on Friday, close to a month after her first birthday, that treatment’s effects became reality when Giselle took the one action that many cancer patients look forward to … the ceremonial bell ringing on her last day of chemo.
Naples City Council to discuss smoking ban on public beaches and parks
The idea of banning smoking goes back 20 years, and the new state law, since July 1, gives local governments like Naples the authority to ban smoking.
WINKNEWS.com
Labor Day enjoyed by people on Lowdermilk Beach
Along the coast in Naples, people were cooling off in the water at Lowdermilk Beach Park as they enjoyed the Labor Day holiday. When 4-year-old Adalynn Rominger goes to the beach, she smiles from ear to ear. “This is cool!”. Adalynn also laughs a lot because there’s the sun,...
WINKNEWS.com
License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood
The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
NBC 2
Traffic Alerts: September 6
Major backup on SB I-75 from Mile Marker 135 to MLK Blvd in Fort Myers due to crash. Tons of EMS/ Troopers are on scene to assist. Avoid the area if possible.
WINKNEWS.com
How bad is the labor shortage in SWFL?
On this Labor Day many people are not working but is there a labor shortage?. Going out to eat chances are you’ve seen long wait times or slow service and considered the same question. The state of labor shortage in Southwest Florida is all over the place. Jill Bacus...
seahawkseye.org
Fall into fun this autumn season in Lee County
Living in Florida is oftentimes referred to as living with only one season: summer. Although it can get a bit chilly during the winter months, the temperature typically stays higher on average than in most other states. As the season transitions into fall, it can be discouraging to see people...
WINKNEWS.com
Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail
A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
Settlement: Waste Pro will leave Cape Coral in 2024
The city and the waste management contractor have been in mediation since July 27 over disputes about a contract signed back in 2010.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers
An apartment developer is hoping to get the combined 31.5 acres at the southeast corner of Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers rezoned to commercial before buying it. Birmingham, Alabama-based Arlington Properties is looking to build a 319-unit apartment complex with a 4.68-acre lake fronting Summerlin Road...
