Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

High demand for lots in Cape Coral

More people are moving and calling Southwest Florida home, they’re also buying empty lots to live exactly where they want. One realtor said he’s sold 150 Cape Coral lots in just the last year and a half and there’s no sign of stopping. The force of supply...
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox13news.com

Fossil hunters warned about trespassing in North Port

There's enough large signs warning visitors not to come into the construction area at Wellen Park in North Port. But, police said they continue to receive calls about people not only digging, but bringing their own equipment to hunt for fossils.
NORTH PORT, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Amazon no longer plans on building a facility in Fort Myers

Amazon has pulled the plug on a new facility it had planned in Fort Myers. Mayor Kevin Anderson and City Councilman Fred Burson have confirmed that the deal is off. The facility was supposed to be built on SR-82 across from The Forum. Amazon pulled out, in part, because the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers City Council expected to discuss allowing golf carts on certain roads

On Tuesday, the Fort Myers City Council is expected to discuss the possibility of taking the golf cart off the course and letting people drive them on certain roads. The people WINK News have spoken to are not too keen on the idea of having golf carts out there on the roads with other cars in the City of Fort Myers. They want to do everything in their power to make sure all of their family members, including the furry ones, are safe and out of harm’s way.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man took his own life Tuesday morning on a U.S. 41 bridge crossing the Peace River. In a notice on Twitter Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit had shut down all but one southbound lane on the bridge.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park in Cape Coral is being renovated

Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park in Cape Coral is being renovated to make way for a new project. At first glance, the park looks only like a construction site but the park is still open for business. The amusement park is planning a $15 million renovation. The newest additions...
CAPE CORAL, FL
usf.edu

Hit with cancer at 4-months-old, Immokalee toddler gets clean bill following first birthday

Giselle Morales likely won’t remember much of the first year of her life and her eight-month battle with an uncommon form of cancer. At age four the Immokalee child was diagnosed with adrenal neuroblastoma and began chemotherapy treatment. And on Friday, close to a month after her first birthday, that treatment’s effects became reality when Giselle took the one action that many cancer patients look forward to … the ceremonial bell ringing on her last day of chemo.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Labor Day enjoyed by people on Lowdermilk Beach

Along the coast in Naples, people were cooling off in the water at Lowdermilk Beach Park as they enjoyed the Labor Day holiday. When 4-year-old Adalynn Rominger goes to the beach, she smiles from ear to ear. “This is cool!”. Adalynn also laughs a lot because there’s the sun,...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood

The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Traffic Alerts: September 6

Major backup on SB I-75 from Mile Marker 135 to MLK Blvd in Fort Myers due to crash. Tons of EMS/ Troopers are on scene to assist. Avoid the area if possible.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How bad is the labor shortage in SWFL?

On this Labor Day many people are not working but is there a labor shortage?. Going out to eat chances are you’ve seen long wait times or slow service and considered the same question. The state of labor shortage in Southwest Florida is all over the place. Jill Bacus...
CAPE CORAL, FL
seahawkseye.org

Fall into fun this autumn season in Lee County

Living in Florida is oftentimes referred to as living with only one season: summer. Although it can get a bit chilly during the winter months, the temperature typically stays higher on average than in most other states. As the season transitions into fall, it can be discouraging to see people...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail

A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers

An apartment developer is hoping to get the combined 31.5 acres at the southeast corner of Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers rezoned to commercial before buying it. Birmingham, Alabama-based Arlington Properties is looking to build a 319-unit apartment complex with a 4.68-acre lake fronting Summerlin Road...
FORT MYERS, FL

