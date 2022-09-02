Read full article on original website
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
thecharlottepost.com
'We had a chip on our shoulder:' Determined NCCU whips rival NC A&T
'We had a chip on our shoulder:' Determined NCCU whips rival NC A&T. QB Davius Richard leads Eagles with four total touchdowns in Duke's Mayo Classic. North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard accounted for four touchdowns and 253 yards total offense in the Eagles' 28-13 win Saturday against North Carolina A&T in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.
chapelboro.com
Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game
Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
WCNC
NCCU breaks four-game losing streak to NC A&T
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eagles quarterback Davius Richard accounted for four touchdowns as North Carolina Central University broke a four-game losing streak to North Carolina A&T on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. NCCU beat the Aggies, 28-13 in the Duke's Mayo Classic, which also happened to be the...
charlottemagazine.com
Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game
“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
packinsider.com
Why is NC State’s new 7 footer, Mady Traore, not on the roster?
We’ve talked a lot about NC State’s late addition, 7-footer Mady Traore. However, if you’ve been taking a look at this year’s roster on GoPack.com, you’ll notice he’s missing. So what’s the deal?. Well, we asked around and the word we got back...
UNC Basketball extends offer to five-star Trentyn Flowers
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have officially extended an offer to five-star Class of 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers. Add five-star Trentyn Flowers to the list of players from the Class of 2024 that the UNC basketball program has extended an official offer to. On Monday night, it was...
HBCU Livingstone College unveils new football field in Salisbury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With a ceremonial cut, Livingstone College unveiled its new stadium, complete with a new football field and track during the historic west end classic against Catawba College. Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony J. Davis says what better way to introduce the nearly $3 million in renovations […]
Potential Duke target sets date for list cut
Duke basketball could enjoy the "dream school" advantage in the Trentyn Flowers sweepstakes. First, though, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer would have to extend an offer to the Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star small forward, an admitted long-time fan of the Blue Devils. And the offer might ...
How to get Duke students to stay past halftime
Generally, the Cameron Crazies never leave Duke basketball home games at halftime, no matter the score. When the Blue Devils enter the locker room leading by 20-plus points, Cameron Indoor Stadium's famed student section may take its lone break from standing, but all the while drooling at the ...
ECU HC’s message to kicker whose double choke sealed win for NC State football
You could say that the East Carolina Pirates snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory in their 21-20 loss to the no. 13 NC State Wolfpack. The Pirates had a great chance to seal an upset victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the season, but kicker Owen Daffer missed what would have been the game-winning field goal for East Carolina. Daffer’s miffed kick had NC State football letting out a huge sigh of relief.
Recapping Friday night’s high school football action around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nationally ranked South Pointe hosted Mallard Creek, South Meck takes on East Meck, and Providence Day battles Charlotte Catholic in this week’s high school football slate.
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
'You can see the energy' | Charlotte-based run club basks in Aggie-Eagle Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The smiles. The cheering. The laughter. And the dancing. It's the only thing you see on the morning of one of the country's biggest football rivalries between two Historically Black College and University teams, and it's exactly what a Charlotte-area run club founder envisioned three years ago.
Charlotte woman wins nearly $400,000 jackpot using Online Play
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket using Online Play that turned into a $388,927 jackpot win. Heather Malo, 48, said she found about the win when she saw a notification email that looked a little different. Once she realized she had hit the jackpot,...
WBTV
Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
WBTV
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
fox46.com
Here’s everything being filmed in NC
(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a shooting. Alexander Skarsgard, Judy Greer and Alison Pill star.
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
