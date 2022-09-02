Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Suburban Times
Puyallup 101
City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Our Fall quarter begins Thursday, September 29 through Thursday, November 17, 2022. Classes are 6:00 – 7:30PM. FMI cityofpuyallup.org/1618/Puyallup-101-Your-Communitys-Civics….
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Lakes Lancers spoil new KW Conks HC debut with 50-23 victory
(Kent, WA) The Lakes Lancers were facing a familiar face on a new sideline Friday night when their former assistant coach Matt Roth led the Kentwood Conquerers out onto the field as their new Head Football Coach. The Lancers players and staff were happy for their former coach to get a shot like this but they were in no mood to give them a win to begin his new career.
DeBoer's Debut Was Capped Off with Unexpected Game Ball
The behind-the-scenes Husky moment was emotional for all involved.
Aces dominate OT, take 2-1 lead series lead in WNBA semifinals
A clutch layup by Jackie Young as time expired forced overtime and the Aces ruled the extra period for a dramatic 110-98 victory over the host Seattle Storm on Sunday in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals.
The Suburban Times
Lakes High School Career Choices Class Welcomes Guest Speakers
Submitted by CTE Teacher Mr. Baron Coleman. Lakes High School Career and Technical Education-Career Choices classes invite local businesses, community college programs, colleges/universities and vocational trades, to share your expertise/programs to our young folks. We want to ensure all students are presented with various career options, and opportunities to best support their career path and post high school outcomes.
shorelineareanews.com
End of an Era: Highland Ice Arena closes October 15, 2022
If you are reading this in the Shoreline Area News, you have probably been to Shoreline’s Highland Ice Arena at least once or, more realistically, maybe 100 times in your lifetime. . Whether it was skating lessons, fun with friends, school parties, birthday parties, or other family outings, the...
The Suburban Times
Letter: Writers do abound in our area
Submitted by JoAnn Lakin Jackson. Writers do abound in our area. We have authors in Fircrest, South Tacoma, and in Steilacoom. Some of us meet in person regularly in Lakewood. Some of us meet via Zoom from Steilacoom, Tacoma, Renton, Wisconsin, and Florida. I am one of the writers from Steilacoom. We are part of Plateau Area Writer’s Association (PAWA). Our group began twenty-three years ago, being an offshoot from a writing class at Green River Community College.
The Suburban Times
Community advisory committee discusses providing library services in Lakewood
Pierce County Library System press release. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Lakewood Library Building Community Advisory Committee (lakewoodcac@pcls.us) will conduct its third of five meetings on Friday, Sept. 16, 1-3 p.m. Join in-person at the Pierce County Library System’s Administrative Center, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma or participate via...
elisportsnetwork.com
Penix Jr. leads Huskies to Kent St. rout to start DeBour era
Seattle WA – The Kalen DeBour era of University of Washington Football began with a resounding win over Kent St. in Montlake on Saturday night in a 45-20 victory at Husky Stadium. Michael Penix Jr. dazzled in his Huskies debut at quarterback and the UW defense had 3 interceptions, two from safety Asa Turner in the victory.
q13fox.com
Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
The Suburban Times
Celebrate the last days of summer with Pierce County Parks
Pierce County press release. This September, Pierce County Parks offers free community events that the whole family can enjoy. Pierce County Parks invites you to the 13th annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center in Parkland. Kids of all ages...
The Suburban Times
University Place Parks and Recreation Foundation is forming to support and enhance
Submitted by Chris Saunders. University Place Parks and Recreation Foundation is forming to support and enhance Parks and Recreation in University Place. This will be a project oriented foundation to form a public private partnership between the University Place City. Its purpose is to oversee projects for the enhancement of our local parks and recreation.
