(Kent, WA) The Lakes Lancers were facing a familiar face on a new sideline Friday night when their former assistant coach Matt Roth led the Kentwood Conquerers out onto the field as their new Head Football Coach. The Lancers players and staff were happy for their former coach to get a shot like this but they were in no mood to give them a win to begin his new career.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO