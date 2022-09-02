Read full article on original website
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
Tropical Storm Danielle may form soon as disturbance gains strength in Gulf of Mexico
Another tropical storm could be forming Friday night in the Gulf of Mexico, with warnings issued in Mexico and Texas, forecasters say.
AccuWeather
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic, expected to become 1st hurricane of season
A new tropical storm blossomed in the Atlantic basin and rapidly strengthened Thursday, ending a months-long stretch of inactivity. AccuWeather meteorologists say that tropical activity is likely to continue ramping up in the first week of September, with more than one storm likely to develop. Tropical Storm Danielle, the first...
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Two storm systems brewing in Atlantic after quietest hurricane season in 40 years
The Atlantic hurricane season has so far been extremely quiet, the first year in four decades with only three tropical storms to form by the end of August.But two storm systems currently brewing in the Atlantic could kick off a more active part of the year as peak hurricane season approaches in September.The first storm system is a few hundred miles east of Barbados in the mid-Atlantic, moving slowly towards North America. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) on Tuesday gave the storm an 80 per cent chance of forming a cyclone in the next five days.That means it’s...
Second Hurricane Could Form in Atlantic; Will it Make Landfall?
Last week, Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.
natureworldnews.com
Potential Storm Brewing as Tropical Depression Develops in the Atlantic
After a prolonged break in an activity that has lasted more than a month, a new tropical depression is anticipated to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reports in this afternoon's Tropical Outlook that there may be favorable circumstances for the formation of a tropical depression.
rigzone.com
Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
The Wild Life Population In Connecticut Is Taking Over The State
Though the landmass of Connecticut may be small as the country's third smallest state, it has a lot of biodiversities. If you look to the east, you can't help but notice a variety of marshlands and waterfalls along with mountains and dry forests.
The US’ New 2022 Winter Forecast Tells Eastern States To Brace For Brutally Frigid Weather
The full 2022-2023 winter weather report for the United States was released today, and the Farmer's Almanac is warning the eastern and southern parts of the country to prepare for temperatures so cold you'll feel it in your bones. The expected wintry temperatures could also bring above-average snowfall to the...
Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
Atlantic active again as peak of hurricane season approaches
Following a nearly two-month-long summer vacation, the Atlantic Ocean basin has fully shaken off its cobwebs. As two named storms -- Danielle and Earl -- inhabit the basin, AccuWeather forecasters continue to monitor for other potential tropical threats in the coming days. There will be a brief window in the...
natureworldnews.com
Eastern Pacific Hurricane: Tropical Storm Kay Expected to Hit Mexico, Southwest US This Week
The Eastern Pacific hurricane season had its fair share of absence of storms recently. Now, a weather disturbance in the East Pacific basin recorded its eight storm of the season named "Tropical Storm Kay." The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, have monitored the storm system, which...
Hurricane Danielle Path: Spaghetti Models as Storm Gathers Strength
The storm isn't expected to pose an immediate threat to land, according to meteorologists, and there are no warnings in effect.
Major update on US tropical storm season – as experts reveal predictions for the rest of the summer
WEATHER experts have revealed predictions for the rest of the summer in a major update on the US tropical storm season. Meteorologists warned the current lull could just be the calm before the storm. The Atlantic hurricane season has had its quietest start for 30 years, with no named storms...
natureworldnews.com
Atlantic Hurricane Season: Tropical Depression Strengthens Into ‘Tropical Storm Danielle’ After a Quiet August
A tropical depression strengthened into system called "Tropical Storm Danielle" which could threaten the United States East Coast and its surrounding regions, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The former tropical depression was being monitored by NHC meteorologists, who forecasted that the storm system was likely to form as a named tropical system over the Labor Day weekend.
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service Cutbacks
Tweed New Haven Airport and many of the nation’s small airports are traveling in opposite directions. As commercial passenger service from Tweed it popular out-of-state destinations has been steadily growing in recent months with the arrival of Avelo Airlines, other small airports are experiencing reductions in service, and in some instances, outright abandonment by major carriers.
natureworldnews.com
Labor Day Storm: US Meteorologists Expect a Named Tropical System by September 5
A named tropical system is likely to form in the next few days during the US Labor Day weekend and until Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says there is chance that the next storm system could be named "Danielle" which poses a risk to areas along the US Atlantic coast.
Tropical Storm Danielle becomes first named storm in two months
After a quiet beginning to the Atlantic hurricane season, a named storm formed on Thursday. Tropical Storm Danielle formed just before 11 a.m. Eastern time 960 miles west of the Azores, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving east with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per...
