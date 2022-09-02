ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing: Principles to help you manage your portfolio

At the CNBC Investing Club, we strive to help members manage their own portfolios by showing them how we do it. Over decades of Wall Street experience managing money at Goldman Sachs and my own hedge fund as well as through financial journalism and education, I've put together a Guide to Investing. It consists of 25 principles we follow in managing the stocks in my Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the Club. They've worked for me over my career in bull and bear markets, and I hope you find them useful in your investment journey. We've broken up the principles into groupings of five for easy navigation.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Bed Bath & Beyond, Dropbox, Transocean and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Bed Bath & Beyond — The beleaguered home goods retailer dropped another 14.1%, adding to several straight days of losses. The latest move comes after CFO Gustavo Arnal committed suicide Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement Sunday that Arnal was "instrumental" in guiding the company through the pandemic.
Wall Street’s top analysts pick these stocks as safe bets right now

Another month has gone by and the market outlook shows no signs of improvement. August began on an upbeat note, but ultimately ended in a slump for all three major indexes. After a jobs report that came just below estimates, investors are turning their focus toward the Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alibaba, FedEx, Bed Bath & Beyond and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Tuesday:. Illumina — Shares of the biotech company rose 3.5% after Illumina said it plans to appeal a decision by the European Commission prohibiting the company's acquisition of Grail. That decision follows last week's ruling by a U.S. Federal Trade Commission judge in favor of the deal.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian

Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz and Gramercy advisor and president of Queens' College, Cambridge, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to lay out his market outlook following the Labor Day holiday weekend. El-Erian explains why he believes the U.S. will outperform other economies, markets, and currencies "consistently." "The U.S. is in a much better place in terms of both resilience and agility," El-Erian tells CNBC.
China stocks close 1% higher; Australian central bank hikes rates by half a point

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher on Tuesday as Australia's central bank raised interest rates again. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite added 1.36% to 3,243.56 and the Shenzhen Component was 1.037% higher at 11,799.81 after officials signaled more economic support. Japan's Nikkei 225 was about flat at 27,626.51, and the...
Gold slips as dollar resumes rally, bond yields rise

Gold prices on Tuesday slipped from a one-week high hit earlier in the session, as the dollar and Treasury yields climbed amid expectations for aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks. Spot gold was last down 0.56% at $1,700.59 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Aug.30 at $1,726.49...
Inflation and hybrid work 'skyrocketed' demand for flexible workspace, WeWork says

Global inflationary pressures are pushing companies to be "more nimble" with their corporate real estate portfolios, said WeWork. "That ... has put the need for companies to look at flexibility in managing and thinking about their workspace," said Samit Chopra, the coworking company's international president and COO. Last month, WeWork...
Gold flat as more Fed rate hikes loom

Gold prices were flat on Monday, after jumping as much as 1.2% in the previous session, as cautious investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike path following a mixed jobs data. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,611.48 per ounce, as of 0148 GMT. Spot silver was steady at $18.03...
How EVs could change factory jobs in the Midwest

After manufacturing's 40-year cycle of decline in the U.S., officials in Washington are trying to bring it back. This move could be a boom or bust for huge swaths of the American Midwest. This region once dominated the auto industry before rising global trade and automation sent domestic manufacturing employment into a tailspin. U.S. leaders hope that new laws such as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will help businesses create the green manufacturing jobs of the future.
Cracks are appearing in DeFi, crypto's 'Wild West'

The summer of 2020 awoke a revolution in the land of crypto: decentralized finance. After a litany of crises and scandals in traditional finance, legions of computer programmers decided to throw their hat into the ring, creating new infrastructure that took banks and other institutions out of the equation. Anyone with a computer and an internet connection could launch their own software for things like lending, trading or insurance.
