bogalusadailynews.com
Pine tops Varnado, travels to Independence on Friday
Pine is looking to get to 2-0 on Friday, as the Raiders take to the road to play against Independence on Friday at 7 p.m. Pine begins this week after a 17-12 win over Varnado. Last week, Ke’Montre Magee ran 12 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa hosting Slidell on Friday night as ‘Jacks go for 2-0
Bogalusa looks to get to 2-0 on Friday night as the Lumberjacks play host to Slidell with kickoff at 7 p.m. Last week, Bogalusa defeated Franklinton, 44-21, in the opener. Ashton Levi had a big game, throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for another. Reynis Morris-Payne caught two touchdowns. Aquinas...
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton facing Covington in home opener on Friday night
Franklinton is at home on Friday, facing Covington in a week two match up that starts at 7 p.m. Franklinton comes into this week with an 0-1 record after a 44-21 loss to Bogalusa. Zion Anders threw a touchdown and ran for one. His touchdown pass was to Daniel Bryant.
bogalusadailynews.com
Sports Briefs
Bogalusa Blues and Heritage 5K Race is in September. The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage 5K Race will take place on Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. at Cassidy Park. Registration on the day of the race will be from 7 a.m. until 7:45 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.bogalusablues.com/festival-5k-signup. YMCA Golf...
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
A popular chain restaurant is planning to open more stores in Louisiana but this one is an interesting restaurant, its famous cuisine is Guatemalan. Now Louisiana is known for its food but we also embrace and love cuisine that is not native to our state, and Guatemalan food is one of those beloved cuisines.
an17.com
Amite native tapped as Southeastern Young Alumna of the Year
New Orleans Attorney Ebony Morris has been named Southeastern Louisiana University’s 2022 Young Alumna of the Year. She will be officially recognized at the Southeastern Alumni Association Awards Evening to be held this fall during Homecoming Week. Morris graduated from Southeastern in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in political...
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Sept. 7, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. A new Narcotics Anonymous meeting series, led by Bro. Ruben Watts, will be held Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Brown’s Soul Kitchen in Cassidy Park in Bogalusa. The New Life NA Group will meet from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will be led by Watts, a deacon at Westside Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Louisiana mayor injured in Labor Day weekend crash
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O'Quin Perrette and two other women are recovering after an early morning crash over the weekend, city officials announced on Monday morning.
clarionherald.org
Documentary on meeting birth mother made into a movie
➤ WHAT: “Lifemark,” a two-hour movie portraying the adoption story of local attorney David Scotton and how he met his birth mother as a teen. Christian actor Kirk Cameron and Alex and Stephen Kendrick are executive producers; Kevin Peeples co-writes and directs. ➤ WHEN: Sept. 9-15 at AMC...
LSP: Sunday morning crash in Lafourche claims life of Reserve man
For reasons unknown, Barrios, while in a right curve, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
an17.com
DePaula-Cox joins Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond
HAMMOND---Rose DePaula-Cox, M.D., will join Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond effective Sept. 25. She is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (985) 230-7650 or visit www.northoaks.org/realtalk. “I am excited to be coming home to Hammond to offer patient-centered care to the women of our region, while also...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Sept. 7, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. • ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us this week for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 p.m. Workday at the church will be Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. The men’s breakfast will be Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8 a.m. in the fellowship hall.
theadvocate.com
Man booked for vehicular homicide, DWI, in Baton Rouge's latest deadly drag race crash
A Clinton man was drag racing at night with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed, killing his passenger, authorities said. The deadly wreck is the latest in a string of similar incidents in East Baton Rouge Parish that have spurred parish leaders and law enforcement to crack down on drag racing and stunt driving.
NOLA.com
ANDREW'S ANGLE -- Folsom General Store closing shop after 85 years
Funny how things seem to change so much, but somehow stay the same. Consider, for example, the case of Bernie Willie -- proprietor of the Folsom General Store which has been a landmark on La. 25 since 1938. Willie recalls going into the store before his parents, Ray and Winnie,...
theadvocate.com
Roundabouts, roadworks and turn lanes: See the big projects coming to Livingston Parish
A bunch of roundabouts, road works and infrastructure projects will be coming to Livingston Parish over the next few years, thanks to a big infusion of state money. Local leaders say that will be helpful in a parish that saw unprecedented population growth in the last decade, bringing problems like traffic and flooding.
L'Observateur
TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
Grand jury indicts Covington man of first-degree rape
One of the victims was an 8-year-old and the other was an 11-year-old according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery
NOLA.com
A home or a projectile? St. Tammany Parish Council rejects mobile homes in storm-vulnerable area
Flanked by her husband and young son, Natasha Jones pleaded with the St. Tammany Parish Council to let her family put a mobile home on the corner of Oak Street and Lakeview Drive near Slidell, calling it their best shot at having a home. But while council members were obviously...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa mayor injured in crash
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette and two friends were injured early Sunday morning when another driver ran a stop sign and caused a collision. Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, the vehicle in which the mayor was a backseat passenger was struck at the intersection of Sullivan Drive and East Seventh Street. All three women were wearing seatbelts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle in which the mayor was a passenger had not been drinking, and submitted to a field sobriety test.
