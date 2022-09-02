ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Pine tops Varnado, travels to Independence on Friday

Pine is looking to get to 2-0 on Friday, as the Raiders take to the road to play against Independence on Friday at 7 p.m. Pine begins this week after a 17-12 win over Varnado. Last week, Ke’Montre Magee ran 12 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa hosting Slidell on Friday night as ‘Jacks go for 2-0

Bogalusa looks to get to 2-0 on Friday night as the Lumberjacks play host to Slidell with kickoff at 7 p.m. Last week, Bogalusa defeated Franklinton, 44-21, in the opener. Ashton Levi had a big game, throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for another. Reynis Morris-Payne caught two touchdowns. Aquinas...
SLIDELL, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton facing Covington in home opener on Friday night

Franklinton is at home on Friday, facing Covington in a week two match up that starts at 7 p.m. Franklinton comes into this week with an 0-1 record after a 44-21 loss to Bogalusa. Zion Anders threw a touchdown and ran for one. His touchdown pass was to Daniel Bryant.
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sports Briefs

Bogalusa Blues and Heritage 5K Race is in September. The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage 5K Race will take place on Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. at Cassidy Park. Registration on the day of the race will be from 7 a.m. until 7:45 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.bogalusablues.com/festival-5k-signup. YMCA Golf...
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Amite native tapped as Southeastern Young Alumna of the Year

New Orleans Attorney Ebony Morris has been named Southeastern Louisiana University’s 2022 Young Alumna of the Year. She will be officially recognized at the Southeastern Alumni Association Awards Evening to be held this fall during Homecoming Week. Morris graduated from Southeastern in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in political...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for Sept. 7, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. A new Narcotics Anonymous meeting series, led by Bro. Ruben Watts, will be held Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Brown’s Soul Kitchen in Cassidy Park in Bogalusa. The New Life NA Group will meet from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will be led by Watts, a deacon at Westside Emmanuel Baptist Church.
BOGALUSA, LA
clarionherald.org

Documentary on meeting birth mother made into a movie

➤ WHAT: “Lifemark,” a two-hour movie portraying the adoption story of local attorney David Scotton and how he met his birth mother as a teen. Christian actor Kirk Cameron and Alex and Stephen Kendrick are executive producers; Kevin Peeples co-writes and directs. ➤ WHEN: Sept. 9-15 at AMC...
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

DePaula-Cox joins Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond

HAMMOND---Rose DePaula-Cox, M.D., will join Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond effective Sept. 25. She is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (985) 230-7650 or visit www.northoaks.org/realtalk. “I am excited to be coming home to Hammond to offer patient-centered care to the women of our region, while also...
HAMMOND, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for Sept. 7, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. • ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us this week for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 p.m. Workday at the church will be Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. The men’s breakfast will be Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8 a.m. in the fellowship hall.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

ANDREW'S ANGLE -- Folsom General Store closing shop after 85 years

Funny how things seem to change so much, but somehow stay the same. Consider, for example, the case of Bernie Willie -- proprietor of the Folsom General Store which has been a landmark on La. 25 since 1938. Willie recalls going into the store before his parents, Ray and Winnie,...
FOLSOM, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
HAMMOND, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa mayor injured in crash

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette and two friends were injured early Sunday morning when another driver ran a stop sign and caused a collision. Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, the vehicle in which the mayor was a backseat passenger was struck at the intersection of Sullivan Drive and East Seventh Street. All three women were wearing seatbelts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle in which the mayor was a passenger had not been drinking, and submitted to a field sobriety test.
BOGALUSA, LA

