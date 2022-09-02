If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. • ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us this week for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 p.m. Workday at the church will be Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. The men’s breakfast will be Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO