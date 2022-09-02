ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union Flexes Her Feet In Cutout Knit Dress For Romantic Night by The Water

By Melody Rivera
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15efYd_0hg326Wa00

Gabrielle Union had a simply chic moment while spending her day at sea on the #WadeWorldTour2022.

A picture shared to her Instagram account sees Union in a net cream cutout dress designed by Savannah Morrow. The knit scoop neck dress featured spaghetti straps and an open back.

The actress went very simple with this outfit with no shoes or jewelry. Union kept her naturally brown hair in a half up look and kept a bare face to show off her glowing skin.

The actress just celebrated her eight-year anniversary with her husband and retired NFL player Dwayne Wade . The couple set out to sea for the celebration last week starting in Mallorca, Spain. Some of Union and Wade’s friends and family joined them including the actress’s hairstylist Larry Skims who has also styled stars like Janet Jackson and Alicia Keys.

The actress usually gravitates to bright colors and patterns. Even though she was serving a shoeless boat picture, Union always has on a stylish pair of designer sandals or casual sneakers when she’s out and about. For her boots and sandals, she loves brands like Paris Texas and Tabitha Simmons. For her casual days, she prefers to go towards brands like Adidas and Nike for her active footwear. The actress brought her own personal style to the forefront of retail with women’s clothing company New York & Company . Union and the fashion company have been working together since 2020. She released a spring collection this year featuring abstract patterns and summery colors like sky blue, bright yellow, and coral.

PHOTOS: A Look at Gabrielle Union’s First Shoe Collection With New York & Company

