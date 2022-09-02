ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals recall pitcher Wyatt Mills, DFA Daniel Mengden

The Kansas City Royals recalled right-hander Wyatt Mills from Triple-A Omaha on Friday, while right-hander Daniel Mengden was designated for assignment.

Mills, 27, was 0-1 with a 5.30 ERA with the Royals after he was acquired in a June trade that sent Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners. In 37 career appearances over two seasons, Mills has a 6.53 ERA.

Mengden, 29, was 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in five appearances with the Royals this season. In a spot start Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, he gave up three runs on five hits and a walk in lasting only 2 2/3 innings as Kansas City lost 7-1.

In six seasons with the Oakland Athletics (2016-20) and Royals, Mengden is 17-21 with a 4.65 ERA in 65 appearances (49 starts).

–Field Level Media

