Training in Safe Handling of Firearms and Hunting Ethics Required before Purchasing a Hunting License. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today reminded all new hunters and trappers planning to go afield this season that they must first complete a mandatory hunter, bowhunter, or trapper education course before obtaining the appropriate sporting license or hunting privilege. In-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are being offered throughout New York during September and October. Bowhunter education, trapper education, and waterfowl hunter education courses are also available, and all in-person courses are free and offer hands-on experience.

HOBBIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO