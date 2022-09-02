ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, AR

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard

BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
BRYANT, AR
KATV

3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Cabot, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Cabot, AR
Kait 8

Child found alone at park in DHS custody

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department identified the young boy found alone Sunday. The boy was found Sept. 4, at Riverside Park. He was possibly at a birthday party at the park. According to Batesville Police, the identity of the boy has been confirmed. The boy’s father came...
BATESVILLE, AR
KATV

Sherwood police need help identifying credit card thief

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe attempted to use a stolen credit card at a local store. If you recognize the man in the photo and know of his whereabouts, please contact Detective Abbott at 501-834-8799.
SHERWOOD, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#The Cabot Animal Shelter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
KATV

Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
CABOT, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy