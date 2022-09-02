Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard
BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
UPDATE: Bryant police locate 3 teen escapees
Bryant police say they are looking for three escaped inmates from the Alexander Youth Services.
KATV
3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
Saline Co. traffic stop leads to drugs and guns, 1 arrest
A traffic stop in Saline County led to an arrest after finding drugs and guns in the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department identified the young boy found alone Sunday. The boy was found Sept. 4, at Riverside Park. He was possibly at a birthday party at the park. According to Batesville Police, the identity of the boy has been confirmed. The boy’s father came...
Man arrested after bringing a gun into the lobby of Benton Police Department
Police in Benton said that a man is in custody after bringing a gun into the lobby of the Benton Police Department late Friday afternoon.
KATV
Sherwood police need help identifying credit card thief
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe attempted to use a stolen credit card at a local store. If you recognize the man in the photo and know of his whereabouts, please contact Detective Abbott at 501-834-8799.
KTLO
Domestic disturbance leads to aggravated assault charges for Stone County man
A Stone County man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance leads to two felony charges. 21-year-old Devon Michael Elliott of Mountain View was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member along with domestic battery in the third degree. On August 14, authorities were called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Investigation underway for fatal pedestrian collision in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Little Rock Police Department officers responded to a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4800 block of Asher Avenue. According to reports, they believe the pedestrian had been walking across Asher Avenue when she was hit by a...
KTLO
Springfield woman sentenced to life in prison in deadly road rage crash
Elizabeth McKeown, who was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Barbara Foster in a deadly road rage crash in Springfield, has been sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole. In addition, the jury also found her guilty of armed criminal action. According to KY3,...
North Little Rock police ID woman from Wednesday homicide
North Little Rock police have identified the body of a woman found Wednesday night in the 2300 block of North Schaer Street.
Investigation underway after man brought gun inside Benton PD lobby
BENTON, Ark. — A man is now in custody for having a gun in the Benton Police Department lobby. According to reports, shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, officers found a man with a gun in the lobby. The officers were able to quickly take the man into custody,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
Pedestrian killed in Thursday traffic collision on South University identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on South University Thursday night has been identified by Little Rock police. According to police, Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson died after being hit in the 5300 block of South University Avenue. Police said Taylor was...
KATV
400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles seized in Arkansas drug bust; 19 arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Independence County became the epicenter of an operation that led to 19 arrests and a successful acquisition of drugs, guns, and stolen vehicles, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the Independence County Sheriff's Department, agencies recovered over 400 grams of meth, several...
KATV
1 pedestrian dead after collision on Asher Avenue early Sunday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person died early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock, police said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the 4800 block of Asher Avenue just after midnight. Once on the scene, police said medical personnel...
Deputies investigating deadly Friday morning crash north of Jacksonville
Deputies say one person is dead after a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Pulaski County.
KATV
Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
KATV
Suspicious death of 69-year-old woman in North Little Rock upgraded to homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The suspicious death Wednesday night in North Little Rock has been ruled a homicide, police said in an updated news release on Friday. North Little Rock police identified the victim as Matilda Howard, 69, of North Little Rock. Police responded to 2308 Schaer St. in...
Little Rock police make arrest in shooting at moving company
Little Rock police said they have arrested a man in connection the shooting that left a moving company employee injured.
KTLO
Man arrested for assault after deputies find victim’s hair on his boots
A Stone County man has been arrested following a domestic dispute August 17 that sent a female victim to the hospital. A felony charge of domestic battery in the second degree has been filed against 42-year-old Christopher A. Jones after law enforcement found a large amount of the victim’s hair on his boots.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0