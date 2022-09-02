Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Michigan's farmland rental market is not in lock step with ownership prices
A new county-by-county survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Michigan State University Extension survey shows that not all farmland in Michigan is keeping pace with the recent price hikes in ownership sales. "Not all ground went up in value," said John LaPorte, a Michigan State University Extension Farm...
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
California’s energy struggles could be Michigan's future
California’s energy struggles are a cautionary tale for Michigan. First, California issued a rule banning the sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The press spread the headline far and wide, as a symbol of progress. Then, as so-called extreme heat brought higher demand for energy, the state turned...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10 Now Desk as we preview what’s coming up on News 10 at 6 p.m., including 25 Americans who have been added to Russia’s “Stop List,” stolen items returned to native countries from museums such as the Met in New York City, and a Michigan tradition on Labor Day.
See which Michigan airports fly the most passengers
About 8.3 million people flew out of Michigan airports in 2020 – just a fraction of the 21.2 million passengers who flew out of state airports the year before. Airports took a step toward rebound in 2021, per new data from the Federal Aviation Administration. About 13.9 million passengers flew out of Michigan airports last year, as air travel picked up nationwide with the cooling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Black bear numbers are at historic levels in Michigan – just as the state planned
ST. IGNACE, MI – Wildlife officials estimate there aren’t too many and there aren’t too few, but just the right number of black bears in Lower Michigan. State Department of Natural Resources officials told members of Michigan’s bear forum they believe the number of bruins living in the wilds of the northern Lower Peninsula reached the desired population goal – a target for the last decade. Upper Peninsula bear numbers also remain strong.
Check out when experts predict Michigan's foliage will be at its most colorful
MICHIGAN, USA — Soon, vacationers will pack up for the season, a chill will return to the air and walks in nature will be met with the sound of crunching leaves beneath your feet. Fall is quickly approaching here in Michigan, and residents are anxiously awaiting the stunning colors...
Fox17
Governor Whitmer directs Inflation Reduction Act provisions to Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive harnessing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce prescription drug prices for Michiganders. Senior citizens on Medicare will pay a maximum of $2,000 a year regardless of the number of prescriptions they are on, the governor explains. Insulin will also be capped at $35 per month.
UPMATTERS
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk
MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
Outdoor destination tourism continues to grow in West Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, as well as the peak season for tourism in Michigan. While parts of the travel industry continue to recover after pandemic shutdowns, one section is still seeing growth. The Michigan Tourism Office says visits to outdoor destinations...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A taste of the UP for Michigan ‘trolls’: Where to find pasties in the Lower Peninsula
Pasties are beloved by Michiganders, so what better way to celebrate Upper Peninsula Day on Tuesday than with the savory treat?. The savory, midwestern-style empanada is what fueled mine and coal workers who worked in the Upper Peninsula. The baked pastry is originally from the United Kingdom, and beyond some of the original flavors, there are many variations that can be found in Michigan.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Get ready for slowdowns between TC and Acme, starting Tuesday
A road construction project between Traverse City and Acme could mean months of traffic delays. Starting Tuesday, crews will add a center median and repave the 1.5-mile section of U.S. 31 and M-72, between Holiday and Five Mile Roads. “We’ve had more than 100 crashes on this stretch in the...
Warmer trend for September, CPC places West Michigan in 'Above Normal'
A warmer trend is anticipated for September, the CPC places West Michigan in 'Above Normal' category
townbroadcast.com
Wayland was represented in walk on the ‘Mighty Mac’
Among the many participants in the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk were Coralie Ritz Miller (lower right) and kin, who arose bright and early Monday to join the traditional media event. The walk on the Mighty Mac customarily includes the Michigan governor, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were spotted among the ambitious group that walked the more than five miles connecting the Upper and Lower Peninsulas.
violetskyadventures.com
Michigan’s Largest Covered Wooden Bridge
Officially named “Holz Brücke” for wooden bridge in German, this covered bridge in Frankenmuth is the largest in Michigan. It has stood as a cross point over the Cass River since 1980 and the story of how it came into place is fascinating. About. The idea for...
UpNorthLive.com
Sunshine for some, clouds for others in northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Geography matters Monday. In the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula there will be plenty of sunshine. South of Traverse City and Gaylord and Alpena there will be some clouds. The farther south you are today, the more clouds you'll see. Light wind everywhere. From the east 5 to 15 miles per hour. High temperatures will be mostly in the low to middle 70s. It could stay in the upper 60s near the Great Lakes.
Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
Fox17
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
Open jobs, a worker shortage, nurses needed and more mid-Michigan labor news
SAGINAW, MI — Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, a holiday to recognize the American labor movement and celebrate workers, and the unofficial end of summer. Here’s some recent mid-Michigan labor news to catch up on this holiday weekend:. Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses. The...
