Seeing bears isn't uncommon for residents of the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County, but what some saw Sunday upset many of them. A large bear, which neighbors said was a regular in the area, was spotted resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it, CBS Los Angeles reports.It was tough to see and hear for Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn, it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head up to look at us and,...

ARCADIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO