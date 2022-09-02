Read full article on original website
easyreadernews.com
Coach Ellison era begins for Redondo Union football
Keith Ellison, an Inglewood kid whose mother worked as a supervisor for the Redondo Beach Post Office, and who starred in football at RUHS, played at Oregon State, and in the NFL, is back as head coach of the Sea Hawks. Ellison was Redondo Union High’s defensive coordinator from 2012...
Chip Kelly goes full Winston Churchill with truth bomb on UCLA football’s play vs. Bowling Green
Although the UCLA Bruins scored a decisive 45-17 win at home over the Bowling Green Falcons in UCLA football’s season opener Saturday, head coach Chip Kelly was still far from impressed with what he saw of his team in that contest. Speaking about the win over Bowling Green, Kelly...
thepanthernewspaper.org
Former Chapman basketball player inducted into hall of fame
Childhood sports often instill great competitiveness within kids, driving them toward success and ambition to make it to the big leagues — whether it means playing professionally or at a university. For Chapman University alumna Lauren Kamiyama, who graduated in 2009 with a degree in liberal studies, she exceeded...
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
Look: Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Rose Bowl News
The Rose Bowl is arguably the most iconic football venue in the world. Saturday, it played host to UCLA's season opener against Bowling Green. The crowd was embarrassing, to say the least. UCLA topped Bowling Green, 45-17, in front of a record-low Rose Bowl crowd. "New record low attendance at...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Fans, cheerleaders and bands provide support at weekend football games
Irvine students, part of the Irvine Frontier, support the Vaqueros Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim Tomlin). It was another big weekend of high school football in Orange County. The players and coaches were giving it all and the fans, cheerleaders and bands were once again a big part of the...
fightnews.com
Martin stops Vargas in four
In the opening bout from the Crypto Arena in downtown Los Angeles, former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) of St. Louis stopped Devin Vargas (22-8, 9 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio. Things were rough from the start as Vargas slipped in the second round and Martin also slipped in the third. Vargas was down again from an accidental headbutt. Martin stepped up the pressure in round four as Vargas was a bloody mess, referee Jerry Cantu stepped in to stop the fight at 1:59 of the fourth.
The Ring Magazine
Andy Ruiz drops Luis Ortiz three times, wins unanimous decision in LA
LOS ANGELES – Andy Ruiz had a lot to prove Sunday night, including to doubters who did not think he could continue being a heavyweight contender and who thought Luis Ortiz would defeat him. Not only did he prove he is still one of the best fighters in the...
dailytitan.com
Some Fullerton streets chosen for 2023 makeover
Several major and residential streets in Fullerton will undergo repavement to improve road conditions, the Fullerton city council voted at their last meeting. Roadwork is expected to take place from spring through fall of 2023. David Grantham, principal civil engineer of the Infrastructure and Natural Resources Advisory Committee of Fullerton,...
nomadlawyer.org
Irvine: 8 Best Places To Visit in Irvine, California
Travel Attractions & Places To Visit In Irvine, California, USA. When you’re looking for family activities in Irvine, consider visiting the Pretend City Children’s Museum. This non-profit organization is known for engaging kids and parents with interactive and hands-on exhibits. The museum is also a great place for children to develop math, literacy, and thinking skills. In fact, the museum’s building has a “construction site” for children to play in.
Bear with arrow sticking out of it wanders into backyard of L.A.-area home
Seeing bears isn't uncommon for residents of the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County, but what some saw Sunday upset many of them. A large bear, which neighbors said was a regular in the area, was spotted resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it, CBS Los Angeles reports.It was tough to see and hear for Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn, it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head up to look at us and,...
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
fullertonobserver.com
A History of Brea Creek
A group of Kizh (also called Tongva or Gabrieleno) people were witnesses to a very unusual sight on July 29, 1769. An exotic new people had arrived at their village, speaking a totally unfamiliar language, accompanied by bizarre animals, and with unknown technology. Despite any misgivings they may have had, the Kizh eventually decided to welcome the strangers, extending their hospitality by showing them the location of a valuable pool of fresh water, an especially valuable commodity in a typically hot and dry Southern California summer.
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Anaheim man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
Man wounded in Belmont Shore shooting
The shooting reportedly occurred at midnight in the 5200 Block of East Ocean Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia. The post Man wounded in Belmont Shore shooting appeared first on Long Beach Post.
capitalandmain.com
‘I’ve Got Nothing to Lose But I’ve Got Everything to Gain.’
Since December of last year, over 6,000 workers in 230 Starbucks stores have organized themselves into a union. The Starbucks unionizing drive is a bright spot for a labor movement that has been in a steep decline since the 1950s, battered by anti-labor corporations, crippling labor laws and lack of organizing zeal by labor unions themselves. California is a center of the new effort, with 16 stores throughout the state voting for union representation.
citywatchla.com
Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)
An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
