ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Haven, NJ

Bomb Threat Made At Penn State By NJ Student: Authorities

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQ51c_0hg2ziDk00
Henry Peter Hyduke Photo Credit: Facebook/Rumson-Fair Haven High School (overlay); Penn State

A former National Merit scholar from New Jersey posted a bomb threat at Penn State on the social media Yik Yak, authorities allege.

Henry Peter Hyduke, 20, of Fair Haven, New Jersey, allegedly posted "ROTC bombing downtown state college tonight. Stay safe" at 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Daily Collegian.

The FBI National Threat Operations Center was notified bomb threat posted on the social media platform Yik Yak, according to WJAC.

"Yik Yak was able to identify the source user's GPS location and phone number, which was traced back to Hyduke, who is enrolled at Penn State's University Park campus and lives in the Simmons Hall dormitory," the outlet states in its report.

The university released the following statement in reading in part:

"Police quickly identified the student who allegedly made the threat, made in-person contact and determined there was no legitimate threat to the community."

Hyduke was “trying to make a comedic message,” and “did not intend to cause a mass casualty event on campus or within the downtown area," he told police during an interview on August 25, according to Onward State.

He was arrested on his 20th birthday, August 30, and he has been charged with one misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats to cause a serious public inconvenience, according to court documents

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn, at 8:30 a.m. on September 28, according to his court docket.

The Penn State police urge the public to report any suspicious activity they observe — including on social media — to police by calling 814-863-1111 or dialing 911 in an emergency. To report a crime or suspicious activities online, visit https://www.police.psu.edu/report-crime.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Pepper-Spray, Stun Gun Ski Barn Robbery In Wayne

Detectives from Wayne arrested one of three robbers who pepper-sprayed and tried to zap a Ski Barn employee with a stun gun, authorities said. The victim had confronted Shavani C. Robinson, 34, of Newark and two accomplices -- a man and a woman -- as they tried to flee the Route 23 store with more than $1,000 worth of stolen goods late last year, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Sentenced For Firing Gun At Police Officer

A Long Island man who fired a gun at a police officer during a foot pursuit will spend the next three decades in prison.David Serrant, age 23, of Freeport, was sentenced to 29 years behind bars in Nassau County Court Tuesday, Aug. 30.It followed his May 2022 jury conviction on charges of felony att…
FREEPORT, NY
phillyvoice.com

Penn State student charged for allegedly posting bomb threat on social media

A student from Penn State University has been charged after allegedly posting a bomb threat on social media, Centre County authorities said on Tuesday. Henry Hyduke, a 20-year-old student from Fair Haven, New Jersey, was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience, CBS Philly reported.
FAIR HAVEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fair Haven, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Fair Haven, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

$1,500 Reward For Clues On Hunterdon County Motorcycle Crash And Gang Assault (PHOTOS)

Recognize them? Police are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information on a crash and gang assault between a group of about 13 motorcyclists in Hunterdon County. Officers responded to the crash and assault report on Cokesbury Road in Clinton Township just after 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Clinton Township Police Chief Thomas A. DeRosa said in a release on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

DWI Driver From River Vale Drove Wrong Way On Rockland Highway: Sheriff

A River Vale motorist was drunk when he drove the wrong way overnight on a Rockland highway and somehow didn't hit anything, authorities said. Aidan Beahm, 25, was headed east on the westbound side of divided Route 59 in Nanuet when a sheriff's officer spotted the vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III said.
NANUET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bomb Threat#Nj Student#National Merit#Penn State
The Staten Island Advance

New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Found Shot Dead Inside Central Jersey Vehicle

Authorities have identified the man found shot to death inside a vehicle in Piscataway. Jibreel Elliott, 31, of Plainfield, has been identified as the victim of a shooting that took place on Monday, Sept. 5, at 4:02 a.m. on Aspen Court, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Elliott was...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
353K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy