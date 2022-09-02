Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
Investors should not split from Amazon despite sluggish retail sales. Don't overthink it; Tesla still looks like the best long-term EV stock to own. This digital advertising giant boasts an attractive valuation.
Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?
Altria's dividend is so juicy that investors might question its safety. If anything happens, Altria's $10 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch is a safety net.
The Top 2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100
It's more important to continuously add even small amounts of money into the market over time. Let time work to your advantage through the power of compounding. This pair of solid industrial stocks promises long-term growth for your portfolio.
Why Skillz Stock Fell 16% in August
Skillz's most recent quarter showed that it's losing both active users and paying users. It's trying to execute a plan to reach profitability, but losses are still quite large.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
Warren Buffett's company holds a sizable stake in American Express. American Express' revenue growth is notable given the high-inflation environment. Moreover, the company withstood macro-level challenges as young cardholders ramped up their spending.
Why Shares of Bill.com Jumped 19.8% in August
Bill.com. which provides cloud-based financial solutions for small- and mid-sized companies, beat earnings estimates in the last quarter. Its outlook for fiscal year 2023 calls for major increases in revenue and earnings.
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Popped 10% Today
Jefferies upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers this morning -- and set a $4 price target on the sub-$3 stock. Nordic American also stopped just short of promising to raise its dividend today.
Why Snowflake Stock Soared Higher in August
Investors have sold young tech stocks through most of 2022 on fears that growth was slowing. Snowflake's second-quarter results were reassuringly strong. The company might face turbulence up ahead but appears to be making progress growing into what is a massive addressable market.
Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped 39% in August
The Trade Desk beat top-line estimates in its Q2 report and gave better-than-expected guidance. The news came at a time when the broader digital advertising industry is struggling. The stock looks like a good bet to beat the market over the long term.
Why ChannelAdvisor Stock Jumped This Morning
CommerceHub has agreed to acquire ChannelAdvisor for $23.10 per share. The deal will combine two leading e-commerce solutions providers.
Why Lyft Stock Was Sliding Today
A Bank of America analyst rated Lyft as underperform, saying it was losing market share to Uber. The company is rebounding toward pre-COVID ridership levels and is now EBITDA profitable.
Why Golden Ocean Stock Dropped on Tuesday
Despite a pop in dry bulk shipping rates, the Baltic Exchange Dry Index (BDI) is down 80% over the past year, and investors are nervous. And yet, at less than three times earnings, Golden Ocean stock is far from overpriced.
Why Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Stock Was Falling Earlier Today
A weakening economy and COVID-related issues in China weighed on cloud spending at Kingsoft.
Why Point Biopharma Global Stock Is Getting Crushed Today
Point Biopharma Global has been a prime target for short-sellers this year. Shorts appear to be taking advantage of an upcoming clinical update today.
Why Shares of Livent Powered 29% Higher in August
Management expects high lithium prices will help the company achieve record revenue and profit in 2022. Investors recognize the Inflation Reduction Act as a catalyst for the company's growth.
Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today
AMC Entertainment has been in a long slide lower since its preferred stock began trading. The preferred shares were supposed to unlock value; instead, fears of dilution are now weighing on AMC. The company could face new pressures as interest rate increases make its borrowing costs rise.
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and
Why Shares in UPS Fell Today
UPS will emerge from any recession as a stronger business. Investors are becoming concerned about a slowdown in consumer spending.
Why I Own Snowflake
Snowflake (SNOW -0.96%) has taken it on the
