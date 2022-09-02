ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Paradise Post

Scorching Bay Area heat prompts another day of Flex and Spare the Air alerts

As a record-setting heat wave continues to assert itself throughout the state, Californians again have been asked to lower their use of energy. The California Independent System Operator, for the seventh straight day, issued a Flex Alert to take effect Tuesday from 4-9 p.m., ending one hour earlier than Monday’s warning. A Flex Alert asks residents to minimize their energy usage during afternoon and evening hours to lessen the strain on the state’s power grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Blazing record Labor Day heat grips the Bay Area; Fairfield hits 117°

SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive heat dome parked over the southwest and stretching for thousands of miles will trigger record-shattering Labor Day temperatures with triple digits expected throughout the Bay Area.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAdvisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.The excessive heat warning was issued for the interior of the Bay Area, where high temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s to near 115, Monday and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures

Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands still without power across Bay Area

(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is reporting massive power outages across the Bay Area as the region sees high temperatures. The North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay have were hit hard by outages Monday afternoon, but by Tuesday morning things have started to let up. As of 6 a.m. there are: 4,597 […]
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Blazing record Labor Day heat grips the Bay Area; 110 degrees in Concord

SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive heat dome parked over the southwest and stretching for thousands of miles will trigger record-shattering Labor Day temperatures with triple digits expected throughout the Bay Area.Forecasters were predicting a record 107 degrees in Santa Rosa, 110 in Concord and 109 in Livermore. In Southern California, Death Valley could reach a scorching 125 by Tuesday afternoon.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAdvisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and...
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat

People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFist

Labor Day Links: Bay Area Heatwave Expected to Stick Around Even Longer

The hottest temperatures to hit the Bay Area are expected today and Tuesday — though unruly highs will stick around until at least Thursday. The Bay Area's chapter of the National Weather Service extended its Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories until Thursday at 8 p.m. for many parts of the region; Livermore could see temps as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit today, September 5. [Twitter]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Offers No Escape From Brutal Heat

With most heat waves, San Francisco becomes the place to escape to. But that's not the case this time. The city was roasting on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. At Los Amigos restaurant on Valencia Street, customers seemed to have the same idea on a hot afternoon. "They...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire burning in Boulder Creek less than an acre, slow rate of spread

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU is working on a fire near Highway 9 and Skyline Boulevard on Labor Day. The Castle Fire is currently less one acre with the potential for 20 acres, according to CAL FIRE. Firefighters are making good progress, and the fire has a slow rate of spread. CAL FIRE The post Fire burning in Boulder Creek less than an acre, slow rate of spread appeared first on KION546.
BOULDER CREEK, CA

