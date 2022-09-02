SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive heat dome parked over the southwest and stretching for thousands of miles will trigger record-shattering Labor Day temperatures with triple digits expected throughout the Bay Area.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAdvisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.The excessive heat warning was issued for the interior of the Bay Area, where high temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s to near 115, Monday and...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO