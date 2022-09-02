Read full article on original website
Related
Paradise Post
Scorching Bay Area heat prompts another day of Flex and Spare the Air alerts
As a record-setting heat wave continues to assert itself throughout the state, Californians again have been asked to lower their use of energy. The California Independent System Operator, for the seventh straight day, issued a Flex Alert to take effect Tuesday from 4-9 p.m., ending one hour earlier than Monday’s warning. A Flex Alert asks residents to minimize their energy usage during afternoon and evening hours to lessen the strain on the state’s power grid.
Blazing record Labor Day heat grips the Bay Area; Fairfield hits 117°
SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive heat dome parked over the southwest and stretching for thousands of miles will trigger record-shattering Labor Day temperatures with triple digits expected throughout the Bay Area.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAdvisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.The excessive heat warning was issued for the interior of the Bay Area, where high temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s to near 115, Monday and...
NBC Bay Area
Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures
Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
Here's where the heat shattered records on Monday, hotter temps expected Tuesday
Monday was the first of possibly back-to-back record-breaking hot days. Did your area break any records? Find out here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Tracking Bay Area Temperature Records Broken During Extended Heat Wave
An extended heat wave baking the Bay Area and California is breaking records. Here's a look at the temperature records that have been broken so far, according to the National Weather Service. Be sure to check back over the next couple days to see if any other records were set.
Thousands still without power across Bay Area
(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is reporting massive power outages across the Bay Area as the region sees high temperatures. The North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay have were hit hard by outages Monday afternoon, but by Tuesday morning things have started to let up. As of 6 a.m. there are: 4,597 […]
Blazing record Labor Day heat grips the Bay Area; 110 degrees in Concord
SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive heat dome parked over the southwest and stretching for thousands of miles will trigger record-shattering Labor Day temperatures with triple digits expected throughout the Bay Area.Forecasters were predicting a record 107 degrees in Santa Rosa, 110 in Concord and 109 in Livermore. In Southern California, Death Valley could reach a scorching 125 by Tuesday afternoon.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAdvisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and...
NBC Bay Area
People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat
People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands without power across Bay Area amid brutal heat wave, PG&E says
While the overall total of Bay Area outages are declining, some regions are seeing an increase of people without electricity.
‘Ugly heat today’: Brutal Bay Area heat wave is only getting worse
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you were looking for relief from the Bay Area heat wave that baked much of the region, particularly the East Bay and North Bay, you won’t be getting any time soon. The widespread heat wave that descended on the Bay Area after making its way upward from Southern California last […]
SFist
Labor Day Links: Bay Area Heatwave Expected to Stick Around Even Longer
The hottest temperatures to hit the Bay Area are expected today and Tuesday — though unruly highs will stick around until at least Thursday. The Bay Area's chapter of the National Weather Service extended its Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories until Thursday at 8 p.m. for many parts of the region; Livermore could see temps as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit today, September 5. [Twitter]
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Offers No Escape From Brutal Heat
With most heat waves, San Francisco becomes the place to escape to. But that's not the case this time. The city was roasting on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. At Los Amigos restaurant on Valencia Street, customers seemed to have the same idea on a hot afternoon. "They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Area excessive heat watch extended to Wednesday, flex alert issued
A fifth flex alert has been issued Sunday urging Californians to conserve energy amid the intensifying heat wave. Temperatures are expected to build Sunday and peak on Monday and Tuesday.
KSBW.com
Thousands flock to Central Coast beaches to escape the extreme heat
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Thousands of people took to the Santa Cruz Main Beach Sunday to beat the heat and enjoy the cool water. Many visitors come from the Bay Area as well as the Central Valley. "I’m originally from Tracy. It's really hot out there. It's 107 I...
Bay Area beaches packed on Labor Day, travelers face hourslong delays
Heading for the Bay Area beaches seems like natural thing to do on this scorcher of a Labor Day. But by midday Bay Area folks were being warned away due to the huge volume of visitors.
NBC Bay Area
Relentless Heat Forces Bay Area Schools to Shorten Classes, Cancel Outdoor Activities
The scorching heat wave has forced some Bay Area schools to cancel outdoor activities and shorten classes. While each school district is tackling the relentless heat differently, educators all have a common goal of keeping students safe and in class as long as there are no extended outages. In San...
SFist
Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave
The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
Fire burning in Boulder Creek less than an acre, slow rate of spread
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU is working on a fire near Highway 9 and Skyline Boulevard on Labor Day. The Castle Fire is currently less one acre with the potential for 20 acres, according to CAL FIRE. Firefighters are making good progress, and the fire has a slow rate of spread. CAL FIRE The post Fire burning in Boulder Creek less than an acre, slow rate of spread appeared first on KION546.
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
KTVU FOX 2
Officials call for safety as many head to a dangerous beach to escape the heat
Some Bay Area beaches are flooded with people trying to escape the heat. There are a lot of great spots to visit in the Bay Area when the weather gets hot, but there’s one beach that’s not well suited for swimming or going too far out in the water because it’s too dangerous.
Comments / 0