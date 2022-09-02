Read full article on original website
Motorist Alert: Construction starting soon along County Road 218Zoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall’s image takes another hit with ‘juvenile disturbance’ on National Cinema DayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Police: One dead in Brentwood shooting Monday, suspect at large
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified woman between the ages of 40 and 45-years-old has died as a result of a shooting in the Brentwood area on Monday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday JSO received a Shotspotter alert for multiple rounds of gunfire in the...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
News4Jax.com
Woman dead, man in critical condition after Brentwood shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said it got an alert around 10 a.m. from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times.
First Coast News
Police: Shooter fires into car, injuring 16-year-old on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the thigh on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO responded to a welfare check at the 7300 block of 103rd Street and found a vehicle with gunshot damage.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclist arrested following reckless drive through Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Footage from what appears to be an FHP helicopter posted to Twitter comes with a warning from the Florida Highway Patrol: “If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail!”. The video appears to show the motorcyclist...
News4Jax.com
Injured teen shows up at hospital hours after car struck by gunfire, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound after a car was struck by gunfire and then located by police on the city’s Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man dies after being shot on Jacksonville’s eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died from being shot Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. Hopely, when officers arrived at the scene on East 13th Street around 1:51 p.m. they found in man in his 50s suffering from a severe gunshot wound. Hopely didn’t specify how many times the victim was shot.
News4Jax.com
2 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Palatka, police say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and two more are in critical condition following a shooting in Palatka, according to the Palatka Police Department. A fifth person was also hurt in the incident after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” police said. Officers said...
Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
News4Jax.com
Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, Jacksonville police say. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Rushing Street south of Kings Road. Officers found a man...
News4Jax.com
‘I just don’t understand’: Mother of man killed in Palatka shooting mourns death
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A mother of one of the victims killed in a deadly shooting in Palatka Saturday is speaking out about her loved one. Luther Ward Jr.,26, was killed in a shooting outside of Vick’s Supper Club on US 17 and North 18th Street that left another dead, two people in critical condition and a fifth person severely hurt after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” according to the Palatka Police Department.
Shooting at Palatka supper club leaves 2 dead, 2 in critical condition, 5th person beaten
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people are dead and two more are hurt after police say an argument during a gathering in Palatka turned into a shooting. Investigators say a fifth person was beaten, then several cars took off from the scene. Putnam County Fire Rescue took on help from...
News4Jax.com
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was traveling west on SW King Street, heading toward the intersection of Dyal Avenue. A 57-year-old pickup truck driver was driving in the opposite direction when...
News4Jax.com
Family of student injured in deadly Raines football game shooting files federal lawsuit
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a student who was left with a “permanent total disability” after a shooting at a Raines High School football game in 2018 is taking its fight against former Duval County Public Schools police chief Michael Edwards and the Duval County School Board to federal court.
Shooting: one dead in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Around 8:40 p.m. Friday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a person shot near Checkers and Kings Road on the 1300 block of Rushing Street, JSO said. Officers found a man in the driveway of a residence with gunshot wounds, police said. JFRD responded and took the...
Family identifies 26-year-old father as man who died after 4 were shot in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 26-year-old truck driver has been identified by his mother as one of two victims in a deadly shooting at Vick's Supper Club in Palatka. In addition to the two killed, three were seriously...
First Coast News
Palatka shooting
There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
Jacksonville drill rapper Spinabenz is back in jail on new charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Jacksonville rapper was in jail Monday after being arrested on charges of criminal mischief and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Noah Williams, whose stage name is Spinabenz, was jailed late last week, according to court records. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for...
2 dead, 2 critical after overnight shooting in Palatka, Putnam County officials report
PALATKA, Fla — Update: 9/4/2022 11:30 a.m. In a press release from the Palatka Police Department, it was stated that, “members of the Palatka Police Department responded to Vick’s Supper Club located 207 North 18th Street due to the report of multiple people being shot. “Upon arrival,...
