4 dogs killed in Lufkin house fire while owners were not home

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – Four dogs and a hedgehog were killed in a house fire on Friday in Lufkin while the owners were not at home, according to Lufkin Police.

Firefighters arrived to the scene in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive at around noon “to find a two-story home with heavy smoke.”

Officials said the fire was under control by 1:09 p.m.

“They initially fought the fire from the inside and upon entering the front door, found four dogs that had succumbed to smoke inhalation. CPR was attempted but it was not successful,” officials said.

Three chiefs, four engines and a support staff member responded to the scene for a total of 21 personnel. Lufkin Police also responded to the scene for traffic control.

“Please say a prayer for this family as they lost their fur babies – Moose, a favorite among the neighbors, Mijo, Stormy, and Piper,” City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said.

Officials said it appears that the fire started in a downstairs bedroom, but the exact origin is unknown. The fire is not suspicious in nature and will be declared accidental, Pebsworth said.



