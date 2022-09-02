ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting

By Katie Greathouse
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Sedalia Police Department said Friday that the Pettis County prosecutor decided not to file charges against the officer who shot and killed a man in May.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the shooting and gave its evidence to the Pettis County prosecutor for review, according to a news release.

The shooting happened May 29 in the 700 block of West Broadway Boulevard. Police were responding to a report that Masen Moore was harassing people with a gun. Police said Moore was also wanted on several warrants and it was illegal for him to have a gun.

When officers arrived at the home, Moore ran from them. When police caught up with Moore, investigators say he fired several shots at officers. An officer fired one shot at Moore. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The police department thanked the community for its patience.

"These situations are difficult for everyone involved; the Sedalia Police Department would like to thank the community for their patience, cooperation and support," the release said. "An impartial investigation and a legal review confirmed SPD acted within the law, doing what was necessary to stop the threat to the public."

