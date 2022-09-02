Alexa Bliss says that she has been talking about new tweaks to her character with Triple H. The Raw star spoke with My Love Letter To Wrestling for a new interview and during it she discussed the evolution of her character into the “Alexa’s Playground” era, noting that the latter idea was Triple H’s. She added that she’s been talking with the WWE CCO about new directions to take her character.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO