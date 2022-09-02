ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
Reagor reacts to being teammates with Jefferson in Minnesota

It’s not lost on anyone that the Eagles didn’t just trade Jalen Reagor … they traded him to the team that once celebrated the Eagles’ swing-and-miss. Because back in 2020 when the Eagles used the 21st overall pick to draft Reagor, the Vikings draft room celebrated and then took Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall.
Toledo women's basketball lands top 2024 recruit in Michigan

The top-ranked girls basketball recruit in Michigan for the class of 2024 committed to the University of Toledo on Monday, via her Twitter account. Na’Kiya Bonner, a 5-foot-7 point guard, is a junior at Detroit Edison Academy and the top player in the state via the Prep Girls Hoops website. Bonner is the first 2024 commit for the Rockets. Bonner, an all-state honorable mention, started on the Pioneers’ Division 2 state championship team last season. She tallied in four points, three rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 21 minutes in the championship game and helped Detroit Edison finish 19-3 overall. we committed baby ???????? #Committed @DetroitEdisonGB @MICROSSOVER @overtime @Jessicaa_2028 @NikeGirlsEYBL @theshotcoach11 ????by @CreatedbyKwalla pic.twitter.com/lXWtYquscY
CSU's Jay Norvell on Michigan: 'This a good football team'

Michigan hammered Colorado State, 51-7, in the opener Saturday, using stifling defense and methodical offense to beat the Rams. CSU head coach Jay Norvell, in his first year as head coach, gave credit where it was due after watching U-M dismantle his team. • Michigan 51, CSU 7: Notes, quotes,...
Kahleah Copper shares confusing DoorDash experience

Kahleah Copper exposed DoorDash to some confusing, unsanitary customer experiences. Hopefully, Copper maintains her health as the Sky head into a vital playoff game. The Sky take on the Connecticut Sun in game four of the WNBA playoff semi-finals on Tuesday night. A win would clinch the Sky their second-straight WNBA finals appearance. The team won the finals last year for the first time in franchise history.
Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
