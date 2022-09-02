Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Georgia moves to No. 1, Florida and Michigan jump in RJ's Week 2 Top 25 | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. RJ has a new number one team after the Georgia Bulldogs' dominant win over the Oregon ducks. The Florida Gators and Michigan Wolverines crack the top 25 following their impressive performances in Week 1.
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 for Week 2
Week 1 is in the books and now it's time to get our first look at the updated top 25 college football rankings from ESPN ahead of Week 2. ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future ...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara: 'I wasn't really expecting' JJ McCarthy to get Week 2 start
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy remain locked in a battle for the starting quarterback role at Michigan. In Week 1, it was McNamara under center to start the game, but McCarthy will get a shot to start in Week 2. After the game, McNamara addressed Jim Harbaugh’s plan for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Trail Blazers To Sign Former Lakers And Spurs Player
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Devontae Cacok. The 25-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report
If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
NBC Sports
Reagor reacts to being teammates with Jefferson in Minnesota
It’s not lost on anyone that the Eagles didn’t just trade Jalen Reagor … they traded him to the team that once celebrated the Eagles’ swing-and-miss. Because back in 2020 when the Eagles used the 21st overall pick to draft Reagor, the Vikings draft room celebrated and then took Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall.
Michigan State opens as huge favorite vs. Akron
The Spartans should handle business this weekend in the Woodshed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio
It's clear that Michigan's Hunter Dickinson was paying close attention to Jim Harbaugh's postgame speech after beating Ohio State in 2021.
Toledo women's basketball lands top 2024 recruit in Michigan
The top-ranked girls basketball recruit in Michigan for the class of 2024 committed to the University of Toledo on Monday, via her Twitter account. Na’Kiya Bonner, a 5-foot-7 point guard, is a junior at Detroit Edison Academy and the top player in the state via the Prep Girls Hoops website. Bonner is the first 2024 commit for the Rockets. Bonner, an all-state honorable mention, started on the Pioneers’ Division 2 state championship team last season. She tallied in four points, three rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 21 minutes in the championship game and helped Detroit Edison finish 19-3 overall. we committed baby ???????? #Committed @DetroitEdisonGB @MICROSSOVER @overtime @Jessicaa_2028 @NikeGirlsEYBL @theshotcoach11 ????by @CreatedbyKwalla pic.twitter.com/lXWtYquscY
CSU's Jay Norvell on Michigan: 'This a good football team'
Michigan hammered Colorado State, 51-7, in the opener Saturday, using stifling defense and methodical offense to beat the Rams. CSU head coach Jay Norvell, in his first year as head coach, gave credit where it was due after watching U-M dismantle his team. • Michigan 51, CSU 7: Notes, quotes,...
The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Sept. 5, 2022
Jim Harbaugh spoke about Cade McNamara's performance, Trevor Keegan's versatility, JJ McCarthy's speed and more on Monday following the win over Colorado State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aggies Opener: Reasons to be Concerned, Encouraged
Texas A&M opened its season with a dominant defensive performance and an uneven showing from Haynes King at times.
NBC Sports
Kahleah Copper shares confusing DoorDash experience
Kahleah Copper exposed DoorDash to some confusing, unsanitary customer experiences. Hopefully, Copper maintains her health as the Sky head into a vital playoff game. The Sky take on the Connecticut Sun in game four of the WNBA playoff semi-finals on Tuesday night. A win would clinch the Sky their second-straight WNBA finals appearance. The team won the finals last year for the first time in franchise history.
NBA・
Lions Claiming Safety 'Ended Up Being Big For Us'
The Detroit Lions secondary answered questions for general manager Brad Holmes.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
Comments / 0