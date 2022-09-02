ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

California school district encourages parents to rent rooms to teachers priced out by rising rent costs

A Bay Area school district in California wants parents to rent out spare rooms to teachers who need a place to live, as average rent prices continue to climb. The Milpitas Unified School District sent a message to parents about their plan, explaining that in the last year they lost seven teachers to other areas that are not as expensive, the Daily Mail reported. Superintendent Cheryl Jordan told the outlet that the high housing prices are also making it difficult to attract new hires.
Fox News

Whitmer-backed Flint, Michigan mayor lied about graduating from university

FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic mayor of Flint, Michigan, whose re-election campaign is backed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, lied about graduating from a university. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley claimed throughout his political career to have graduated from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a communications degree. This was a lie....
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements

The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects. The department also recommends ending a requirement that students pass Algebra I, that the state offer one […] The post State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Fox News

This state has the highest car repair costs

It's the three Cs of car repair. The three Cs you want to avoid. Connecticut has claimed the dubious honor of being most-expensive state to get your car fixed, according to the latest repair cost report from CarMD, with Colorado and California rounding out the top three. The order was California, Connecticut and Colorado on last year's list.
ijpr.org

Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations

Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Send message with vote on gun measure

It is nearly time for Oregon voters to send a message only they can send. Congress passed their bill, but that’s not the same. They are politicians. Politicians have agendas. Oregon voters express collective wisdom and common values. Oregon voters express morality. What Oregon voters say cannot be dismissed. There is weight and substance. When Oregon voters speak, questions are answered clearly.
