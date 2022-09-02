Read full article on original website
Maine school board ordered to pay a parent $40K for violating First Amendment rights
A Maine school board on Thursday was ordered to pay a parent that they banned from attending school functions $40K for violating the First Amendment. The Randazza Legal Group and Center for American Liberty represented client Shawn McBreairty in his federal lawsuit against the Maine-based School Board of Regional School Unit 22 for violating his First Amendment rights.
California teachers union spied on parents fighting to reopen schools during COVID, emails show
FIRST ON FOX: Emails obtained through a public records request show that the California Teachers Association (CTA) – one of the most powerful teachers unions in the state – spied on parents who fought for schools to be reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2021, Parents Association,...
New Mexico judge removes county commissioner from office for participation in Jan 6 riot
A New Mexico judge has removed a county commissioner from office and disqualified him from running for future office in response to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot. New Mexico State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Cowboys for Trump...
2 Virginia school board candidates drop out of race after laughing at autistic student
Two candidates for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism who sang the national anthem at a meeting. The Washington Post reports that Stephanie Lundquist-Arora and Harry Jackson both left the race after their...
California school district encourages parents to rent rooms to teachers priced out by rising rent costs
A Bay Area school district in California wants parents to rent out spare rooms to teachers who need a place to live, as average rent prices continue to climb. The Milpitas Unified School District sent a message to parents about their plan, explaining that in the last year they lost seven teachers to other areas that are not as expensive, the Daily Mail reported. Superintendent Cheryl Jordan told the outlet that the high housing prices are also making it difficult to attract new hires.
NYC Mayor Adams sends delegation to southern border amid clash with Texas Gov. Abbott over migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sent a "fact-finding" delegation to the southern border, part of the ongoing battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the busing of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple. The delegation from Adams’ office met on Tuesday with Border Patrol officials in Eagle Pass,...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers calls for $2 billion increase in funding for public schools
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday called for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools, a plan released nine weeks before the election that is designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes. Evers’ plan relies on tapping part of what is projected to...
Maryland's highest court was 1 vote short of rejecting state legislative map
Maryland’s highest court was one vote away from rejecting a map of state legislative districts last April. The Baltimore Sun reports that rejecting the map could have further delayed the state’s July 19 primary. In April, the Maryland Court of Appeals rejected complaints by Republican politicians and voters...
Whitmer-backed Flint, Michigan mayor lied about graduating from university
FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic mayor of Flint, Michigan, whose re-election campaign is backed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, lied about graduating from a university. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley claimed throughout his political career to have graduated from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a communications degree. This was a lie....
West Virginia officials organizing highway cleanup for Sept. 24, taking registrations
West Virginia officials are organizing a highway cleanup this fall and are taking registrations for the event. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has set the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup for Sept. 24. The program is co-sponsored by the state Division of Highways and administered by the Rehabilitation Environmental...
ND Democratic candidate drops out after former Miss America Cara Mund enters US House race
Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot.
State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements
The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects. The department also recommends ending a requirement that students pass Algebra I, that the state offer one […] The post State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
This state has the highest car repair costs
It's the three Cs of car repair. The three Cs you want to avoid. Connecticut has claimed the dubious honor of being most-expensive state to get your car fixed, according to the latest repair cost report from CarMD, with Colorado and California rounding out the top three. The order was California, Connecticut and Colorado on last year's list.
Lori Lightfoot doubts Gov. Abbott’s faith as migrant buses arrive in Chicago: 'He professes to be a Christian'
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cast doubt on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Christian faith in remarks denouncing the Texas Republican busing migrants from the southern border up to the Windy City. "He professes to be a Christian," Lightfoot said at a press conference on Sunday. "This is not the Christianity and...
Voter photo ID, raising minimum wage on November ballot in Nebraska
Proposals requiring a photo ID to vote and to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour will appear on the November ballot, Nebraska’s top elections official confirmed Tuesday. The Nebraska Secretary of State office announced in a news release that it had verified enough signatures by...
California headed for 'huge problems' with its power grid, says former Reagan economic adviser
Former Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer joined "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday to share how the liberal-run government in California has hurt the working class, as part of a "two-tiered" society. Laffer said the state is headed for "huge problems" with its power grid after the state Democratic leaders approved a ban on new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations
Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
Senate race tightens in key midterm state, inflation and economy trump abortion as most important issue
The Pennsylvania Senate race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz appears to be narrowing in the final months before the midterm elections, according to a new poll that also found abortion was nearly as important to voters as the economy and inflation. A new Susquehanna Polling and...
Readers respond: Send message with vote on gun measure
It is nearly time for Oregon voters to send a message only they can send. Congress passed their bill, but that’s not the same. They are politicians. Politicians have agendas. Oregon voters express collective wisdom and common values. Oregon voters express morality. What Oregon voters say cannot be dismissed. There is weight and substance. When Oregon voters speak, questions are answered clearly.
San Francisco weighs in: How would you grade Gavin Newsom?
SAN FRANCISCO – People in San Francisco graded California Gov. Gavin Newsom and provided Fox News with feedback on his performance. "D minus," one man, Paul, told Fox News. "Gavin Newsom's all about himself." But another San Francisco local gave the California Democrat an A. "I like his new...
