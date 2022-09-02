ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy police presence at 6th Avenue and 33rd Street

By Kenzie Beach, Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in the area of 6th Avenue near 33rd Street. Police have cordoned off a section of the roadway in the area.

WRBL has phone call in to the Columbus Police Department for further details.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

