Food distributions up 35% at Feeding the Valley Food Bank

MIDLAND, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Feeding the Valley Food Bank is distributing 35% more food compared to what it distributed in early 2020, just before the pandemic, according to Feeding the Valley president and CEO Frank Sheppard. Sheppard attributed the increase to phenomena such as COVID-19 and inflation.

“It seems like every time we think it’s going to start to get back to pre-pandemic levels, something else sends it soaring,” he said. “And really, what we’re hearing from people who are visiting our food distribution is they’re having to budget free food into their monthly budgets just to make ends meet.”

Sheppard said that at the height of the pandemic, distribution increased by 53% compared to pre-pandemic levels. He sees a lot of people falling out of the middle class. A large amount of the people who attended Feeding the Valley’s food distributions during the pandemic had never done so before.

“It was a culture shock for a lot of people having to say for the first time, ‘I can’t feed my family. I need help,’” he said. “And so we definitely saw that with the mass layoffs and furloughs.”

Sheppard said hunger is more prevalent in the area than people think.

“It’s affecting one in four Georgians,” he said. “One in four folks in our coverage area, I should say. It’s not a blanket statement for all counties. There are 159 counties in the state. But the 18 counties we cover, one in four people are food insecure.”

People can donate food to Feeding the Valley Food Bank at its warehouse at 6744 Flat Rock Road in Midland. The warehouse is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sheppard said canned food is preferred. People can also make monetary donations online .

September happens to be Hunger Action Month, which is about raising awareness of hunger. In observance of this, Feeding the Valley Food Bank will be holding a document-shredding event, “The Big Shred,” at its warehouse on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. RiverMill Data Management will provide a shredding truck. Attendees are asked to make donations of food and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.