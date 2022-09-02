USDA extends emergency credit for drought disaster in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmers from Benton, Crawford and Washington counties are eligible for emergency loans due to drought intensity.

The counties suffered from droughts during the growing season that was either eight or more consecutive weeks long or extreme drought or exceptional drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.

Those impacted have until April 3, 2023 to apply.

Farmers can use the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool to find programs and assistance that may be available.

USDA Disaster Assistance programs can be found here and more information on loans can be found here .

