ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

USDA extends emergency credit for drought disaster in Arkansas

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iY7Hv_0hg2vCb800

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmers from Benton, Crawford and Washington counties are eligible for emergency loans due to drought intensity.

The counties suffered from droughts during the growing season that was either eight or more consecutive weeks long or extreme drought or exceptional drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHIu7_0hg2vCb800

Those impacted have until April 3, 2023 to apply.

Farmers can use the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool to find programs and assistance that may be available.

USDA Disaster Assistance programs can be found here and more information on loans can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Labor Day begins 7 days of rain

The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas gas prices lowest in the country during Labor Day weekend

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices in the state of Arkansas are the lowest in the country. The state average was at $3.26 on AAA's gas prices page while the national average was at $3.78. It was good news for travelers in Arkansas as travel picked up for Labor Day weekend.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
County
Washington County, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Benton County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Disaster#Farmers#The Us Drought Monitor#Usda Disaster Assistance#Nexstar Media Inc
onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
SHERWOOD, AR
5NEWS

Florida woman claims Arkansas native as new 'grandma' while at XNA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With air travel reaching pre-pandemic levels nationwide millions of passengers were expected at airports across the country. Several U.S. airports saw a lot of flight delays and cancelations. At Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), that was not the case. Instead, new bonds were being formed. Denise...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
5NEWS

Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy