ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Delicious Carbs Approved By Dietitians For Healthy Weight Loss

When you think of healthy foods, “carbs” probably isn’t the first thing that pops into your head. That’s because many of us have been led to believe that all carbs are bad for us and will lead to unwanted weight gain. While it’s true that eating an excess of refined carbohydrates (such as white bread or potato chips) can be detrimental to your overall health, there are tons of carbs out there that are actually great for you—it’s all about choosing the right ones.
DIETS
MindBodyGreen

Your Vitamin D Levels Affect Sleep Health + How A Supplement Can Help

You already know the common factors that may be affecting your ability to get enough shut-eye (room temperature, blue light exposure, caffeine too close to bedtime—the list goes on), but have you considered how nutrition may be playing a role in your sleep health?. As it turns out, your...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Fish#Salmon#Heart Health#Fish Oil#Linus Regimen#Linus Heart Disease#Diseases#General Health#Jama Internal Medicine#Harvard Health Publishing#Nutrients
shefinds

This Is The Best Smoothie Recipe To Reset Your Metabolism And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Smoothies are a tried-and-true way to start your day with energy, protein, fiber and other nutrients needed to support a healthy metabolism. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts for a great smoothie recipe that not only promotes gut health, but can also help you lose weight healthily by keeping you fuller and energized for longer. Read on for tips, suggestions and an original recipe from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MedicineNet.com

Does Turmeric Have Weight Loss Benefits?

Although turmeric has the potential for weight loss, more thorough human trials are required before it can be advised for this use. Researchers are looking at whether it could benefit illnesses, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and polycystic ovary syndrome, where inflammation plays a major part. Turmeric is a crucial...
DIETS
shefinds

5 High-Protein Foods That Practically Guarantee A Flatter Stomach–They Boost Your Metabolism!

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/11/2021. Your metabolic rate directly determines your body’s ability to burn through food as fuel and torch fat for weight loss. The faster your metabolism is, the more effortlessly your body will burn calories, allowing you to eat more while still losing weight over time. There are a number of different ways to approach boosting your metabolism for weight loss, but one of the most effective is by tailoring your diet to help you reach your goals.
FITNESS
nypressnews.com

Stroke: Study of 40,000 people finds hot drink slashes risk by 30%

Green tea is also a major source of oxalate, which can cause kidney stones. This suggests that drinking more than five cups of green tea a day (or taking the equivalent in catechin capsules) might have more risks than benefits. When consumed wisely, though, green tea may improve your cardiovascular...
HEALTH
newfoodmagazine.com

Drink tea to live longer

Research shows that drinking tea can lower risk of mortality and prevent poor health conditions. Using data from UK BioBank, researchers at the National Cancer Institute have found evidence to suggest drinking tea can lengthen your lifespan. Previous studies have been carried out on Asian populations, mostly focusing on green...
DRINKS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
81K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy