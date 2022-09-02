Read full article on original website
Related
4 Delicious Carbs Approved By Dietitians For Healthy Weight Loss
When you think of healthy foods, “carbs” probably isn’t the first thing that pops into your head. That’s because many of us have been led to believe that all carbs are bad for us and will lead to unwanted weight gain. While it’s true that eating an excess of refined carbohydrates (such as white bread or potato chips) can be detrimental to your overall health, there are tons of carbs out there that are actually great for you—it’s all about choosing the right ones.
How To Eat Healthy When You're Dealing With Depression
When you're depressed, it can be hard to maintain a healthy and well-balanced diet. For some people with depression, this means not getting enough nutrients.
MindBodyGreen
Your Vitamin D Levels Affect Sleep Health + How A Supplement Can Help
You already know the common factors that may be affecting your ability to get enough shut-eye (room temperature, blue light exposure, caffeine too close to bedtime—the list goes on), but have you considered how nutrition may be playing a role in your sleep health?. As it turns out, your...
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I’m a Cardiologist, and These Are the 5 Things I Do Every Day for Heart Health and Longevity—Plus What I’ll Never Do’
From the chia water internal shower recipe (steeped in toxic diet culture) to the (extremely dangerous) Benadryl challenge that caused one death, TikTok trends can certainly be something to be wary of. Recently, however, one health-focused TikTok trend has surfaced that does have some solid potential. These videos offer sage...
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
This Is The Best Smoothie Recipe To Reset Your Metabolism And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Smoothies are a tried-and-true way to start your day with energy, protein, fiber and other nutrients needed to support a healthy metabolism. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts for a great smoothie recipe that not only promotes gut health, but can also help you lose weight healthily by keeping you fuller and energized for longer. Read on for tips, suggestions and an original recipe from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nutritionists Agree: The Unexpected Canned Food You Need To Stop Eating ASAP—It’s So High In Sodium
This post has been updated since its initial 02/18/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Canned food is so convenient— from its quick and easy preparation to its often affordable pricing. If you’re trying to lose weight, however, one...
MedicineNet.com
Does Turmeric Have Weight Loss Benefits?
Although turmeric has the potential for weight loss, more thorough human trials are required before it can be advised for this use. Researchers are looking at whether it could benefit illnesses, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and polycystic ovary syndrome, where inflammation plays a major part. Turmeric is a crucial...
Is Yogurt Good For Diabetes?
Paying attention to portion size is vital when eating yogurt. Excessive consumption of yogurt will add more fat and calories to your diet.
5 High-Protein Foods That Practically Guarantee A Flatter Stomach–They Boost Your Metabolism!
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/11/2021. Your metabolic rate directly determines your body’s ability to burn through food as fuel and torch fat for weight loss. The faster your metabolism is, the more effortlessly your body will burn calories, allowing you to eat more while still losing weight over time. There are a number of different ways to approach boosting your metabolism for weight loss, but one of the most effective is by tailoring your diet to help you reach your goals.
Healthline
How Eating Only Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can Help With Weight Loss and Blood Pressure
Researchers say a diet plan that restricts eating to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. can help you lose weight. They add that such a time-restricted diet plan can also help improve blood pressure and overall mood. Experts say it’s important to craft a diet plan that works for your...
nypressnews.com
Stroke: Study of 40,000 people finds hot drink slashes risk by 30%
Green tea is also a major source of oxalate, which can cause kidney stones. This suggests that drinking more than five cups of green tea a day (or taking the equivalent in catechin capsules) might have more risks than benefits. When consumed wisely, though, green tea may improve your cardiovascular...
What floating poop could tell you about your health — from diet to diseases, according to gastroenterologists
If you notice that your stool always floats in the toilet, it could be a sign that your body isn't properly digesting nutrients.
Is Spinach Good For Diabetes?
Spinach is a dark leafy green vegetable with a beneficial nutritional profile. It can even be a superfood for people with diabetes. Here's what to know.
newfoodmagazine.com
Drink tea to live longer
Research shows that drinking tea can lower risk of mortality and prevent poor health conditions. Using data from UK BioBank, researchers at the National Cancer Institute have found evidence to suggest drinking tea can lengthen your lifespan. Previous studies have been carried out on Asian populations, mostly focusing on green...
Who Should Consider Getting The New COVID Omicron Booster And When?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved updated booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna, targeting the most common Omicron variants.
7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid When Following A Vestibular Migraine Diet
Trigger foods for vestibular migraines can vary from person to person. Here are some foods to eat and to avoid when following a vestibular migraine diet.
Health Digest
New York, NY
81K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0