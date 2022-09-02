ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed in abdomen in Queens, police say

By AJ Jondonero
 4 days ago

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the abdomen in Queens Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The attack happened along Case Street near Elmhurst Avenue at around 11:15 p.m., authorities said. The suspect stabbed the victim with a knife and ran off eastbound on Case Street. The man was taken to a hospital.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11

Fatal Brooklyn NYCHA shooting: Man dead, 2 hurt in Sheepshead Bay

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a public-housing development in Sheepshead Bay early Monday, according to police. Shots rang out on Batchelder Street near Avenue V in NYCHA’s Nostrand Houses around 12:15 a.m., striking the three victims, authorities said. Two men, 28 and 30, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

