Man stabbed in abdomen in Queens, police say
ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the abdomen in Queens Thursday night, police said on Friday.
The attack happened along Case Street near Elmhurst Avenue at around 11:15 p.m., authorities said. The suspect stabbed the victim with a knife and ran off eastbound on Case Street. The man was taken to a hospital.
An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing.
