Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert extended to Tuesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator has extended a Flex Alert to Tuesday, Sept. 6 due to high energy demands on the power grid. In a statement from CA ISO's Twitter, residents are urged to save energy as temperatures continue to rise from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Bakersfield Now
Officials update on what state is doing to prevent outages amid heat wave
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The hottest days of this heat wave are here, and with temperatures this high, energy demand is also reaching an all time high. State officials met today to provide updates on actions California has been taking to prevent the electric grid from being overwhelmed so power outages can be avoided.
Bakersfield Now
Flex alert extended by one hour for Labor Day
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator has extended the Flex Alert hours for residents. CAISO asks residents to conserve energy from 4 to 10 p.m. for Labor Day due to high forecasted demand and tightening energy supplies. They said that the extra hour is needed for...
Bakersfield Now
Power restored to Oildale PG&E customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) Power has been restored to most PG&E customers in Oildale, according to the PG&E outage map. According PG&E's outage map, 916 customers are affected in Oildale. There is still no estimated time for restoration. --- About 1,910 customers are without power in...
Bakersfield Now
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
Bakersfield Now
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
CHATTOGA, Ga. (WTVC) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency following severe flooding. The declaration is for Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Trion, Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County, estimating up to 12 inches of rain. Holland in Chattooga County and Floyd County was also under a flash flood warning.
