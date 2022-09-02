ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve announces autumn schedule

By Christian Meffert
 4 days ago

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. – The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has announced that, starting Sept. 6, the park will move over to its autumn schedule.

The Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing and the Sandstone Visitor Center in Sandstone will be open all week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Thurmond Visitor Center will also be open through the end of October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Grandview Visitor Center will also be open weekends through the end of October, 12-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. All other park facilities will be open for the fall season.

Is that text or call about the DNR black bear survey legit?

The park will be open 24 hours a day, although some areas may be temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions. Ongoing closures can be found on the park’s webpage under “Alerts,” checking out www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/conditions.htm or visiting their social media at Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Ranger-guided walk and talk, Hidden History Happenings, will be present at sites throughout Southern West Virginia, Sept. 16-25. A calendar of park events for the season can be found at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/programs.htm , though some programs require reservations.

“Autumn is an amazing time to explore parks,” said the park’s acting superintendent, Jason Newman. “The changing colors of the fall leaves draw people from near and far to see the beauty of the gorge, but this time of year is a fun time to explore the history of this area. Rich stories of people and communities can be found around every bend in the gorge. Special events like Hidden History Happenings highlight this region’s heritage.”

More information about southern West Virginia’s national parkscan be found at nps.gov/neri , nps.gov/gari , and nps.gov/blue .

WBOY 12 News

Buckhannon pair get federal sentences for meth, fake cash

ELKINS, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a man and a woman, both from Upshur County, to federal prison terms, Monday, on drug and counterfeit charges. Kleeh sentenced Johnna Courtney, 41 of Buckhannon to 10 years in prison and Garry Moran, 42 also of Buckhannon, to seven years behind bars, United States […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Ginseng harvesting season opens up

West Virginia's ginseng harvest season has kicked off, allowing hunters to once again harvest Appalachia's endangered wild ginseng. Until Nov. 30, hunters will be able to harvest any ginseng they come across, so long as they comply with regulations.
AGRICULTURE
Atlas Obscura

10 Hidden Gems of West Virginia

The wonder of West Virginia goes beyond its country roads, unspoiled wilderness, and spirited small towns, beyond its ski resorts, hiking trails, and fast-running rivers, too. To truly get to know the Mountain State, you’ll have to get into its many nooks and crannies. The real wonder of West...
