Ottawa County, OK

5th Wheeler fire closes I-44 in Ottawa Co. state OHP

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago
5th Wheeler burns on I-44 in Ottawa County, Oklahoma on September 1, 2022.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Bertram was on scene of the 5th wheel fire. OHP states the delay in traffic took about two hours, as of 4 p.m. stating, “Debris has been swept off the roadway. Lanes are back open.”

There were no reported injuries.

Although the cause of the fire is unknown in this case. Here are some tips according to MotorBiscuit to keep your RV from burning to the ground.

